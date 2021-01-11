Thailand Open: Marin asks for 'better food', cites health issue

Expressing displeasure over food being served to players during their Thailand tour, Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin said that it was "not appropriate food for athletes". The Olympic gold medallist is currently in Bangkok for the Thailand Open, which is set to take place from January 12 to 17.

"We need better food to be ready to play. It's a difficult situation for all and we are grateful to be able to play tournaments, but we must take care of our body. In my case, because of a health issue, I need a special diet and this is not appropriate food for athletes," Marin tweeted while sharing pictures of the food. Earlier on Saturday, Marin had expressed the desire to return to the court and compete as the players are returning after a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are all eager to compete and see each other again. We know the Asian players are at the top every time. The Europeans are constantly working hard to break the Asian wall. It is difficult but we will do our best every time," the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) official website had quoted Marin as saying. Marin had said that she is preparing to make sure she is ready for any opponent and is "ready for everything".

"I do not know what level people are at. We have all had different rules on training and no one really knows where they are at. Let's see how things go in the first tournament. I will be ready for everything and analyse my opponents for the best possible strategies," she had said. "Anyone can win any tournament, any match. I want to make sure I am ready for any opponent. It is a good feeling to win a title but it's not just about winning. It's about keeping up the hard work with your practice. I am feeling good and I will put on a good performance as I get my feet back onto a badminton court," Marin had added.

Also, BWF on Wednesday announced that "The Asian Leg in Bangkok, due to start next week with the Thailand Open, received a boost with all 824 participants in the Green Zone quarantine bubble testing negative for COVID-19." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)