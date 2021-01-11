Left Menu
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 10

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 01:13 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern)

Providence at Xavier, 11 a.m. 16 Minnesota at 5 Iowa, 2:30 ET Cincinnati at Wichita State, 4:30 ET Indiana at Nebraska, 6 ET Notre Dame at 19 Virginia Tech, 6 ET Maryland at 15 Illinois, 8 ET - - Previews of Monday games:

Temple at SMU, preview only UConn at DePaul, 6 ET Colorado at Utah, 6 ET - - Georgia Tech's third straight game postponed

Wednesday's scheduled men's basketball game between Pitt and Georgia Tech in Atlanta has been postponed, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-GT-PITT-POSTPONEMENT, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Tennessee lands grad transfer QB Hendon Hooker

Less than a month after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker is joining the Tennessee Volunteers as a graduate transfer. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-TENN-HOOKER, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Utah at Detroit, 3 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m. Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Denver at New York, 6 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

- - - - Previews of Monday games: New York at Charlotte (late preview), 7 p.m. Memphis at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Portland (late preview), 10 p.m. Indiana at Sacramento (late preview), 10 p.m.

- - News: Report: Mavs close facility after second positive COVID-19 test The Dallas Mavericks practice facility closed Sunday morning after forward Maxi Kleber tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN confirmed.

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-COVID-19, Field Level Media - -

Heat G Avery Bradley out Sunday due to protocol Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley will miss Sunday night's game in Boston due to the league's health and safety protocols.

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-BRADLEY, Field Level Media - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Coverage of Sunday wild-card games (all times Eastern): Ravens at Titans, 1 p.m. Bears at Saints, 4:40 p.m. Browns at Steelers, 8 p.m. - - Report: Doug Pederson's future uncertain in Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is set to meet with team owner Jeffrey Lurie again this week to discuss his future, ESPN reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-PEDERSON, Field Level Media - - Report: NFL to decide soon on format of '21 scouting combine The fate of the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine could be decided within the next week, ESPN reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SCOUTING-COMBINE, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF PGA Tour -- Sentry Tournament of Champions Justin Thomas apologizes after slur caught on broadcast Justin Thomas apologized following Saturday's third round of the Sentry Tournament for Champions in Hawaii after he was heard uttering a homophobic slur during the television broadcast. GOLF-PGA-THOMAS, Field Level Media

- - - - TENNIS WTA -- Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open ATP -- Antalya, Turkey; Delray Beach, Fla.

- - - - ESPORTS FATE overhaul lineup with three new players

ESPORTS-CSGO-FATE, Field Level Media - - - -

