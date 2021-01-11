Left Menu
Baroda CEO says Hooda's misconduct will be reported to BCCI, IPL GC

Baroda batsman Deepak Hooda's decision to leave the team hotel hours before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and inform the media about his issues with skipper Krunal Pandya has left him in hot waters. Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi has questioned the batsman's gamesmanship and said that the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council will be informed about his behaviour.

By Baidurjo Bhose Baroda batsman Deepak Hooda's decision to leave the team hotel hours before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and inform the media about his issues with skipper Krunal Pandya has left him in hot waters. Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi has questioned the batsman's gamesmanship and said that the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council will be informed about his behaviour.

In a mail addressed to Hooda, accessed by ANI, Hattangadi has not only questioned the professionalism of the player as he decided to leave the team in the eleventh hour, but also pulled Hooda up for trying to gain sympathy by informing the media about team matters. "I am in receipt of your letter making yourself unavailable to play for Baroda. Firstly, by walking away from a responsibility of vice-captaincy and leaving the team because of a difference you have sent out a message that you hold yourself above the team and that embodies your attitude and commitment to your team.

"As management we are disappointed that you have gone into the media and sought self sympathy rather than sorting out issues that a seasoned sportsperson like yourself ought to have done in such situations," he wrote. The CEO also questioned the immature behaviour shown by the seasoned campaigner, stating that the player should have spoken to the management and association before going to the media.

"You have mentioned in your mail of how long you have served the association and how you call yourself a team man and yet showcased immaturity in the way you have handled an issue. You had no business to go to the media before stating your case with the team management, the association, the president and the secretary," he said. Hattangadi said that the BCCI will be informed about his misconduct. "I have had a chat with your franchisee and I have enough reason to decipher that we will make sure we write to the BCCI of your misconduct. As an association and being custodians of this game, we will follow a zero-tolerance policy on issues.

"After feedback from the team management (and others) I have reason to believe we will take up this matter as seriously within the association as we will with the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council," he pointed. Hattangadi further pointed that presenting just his side of the story in the media was a wrong move by Hooda. "There is no team that does not have differences but to walk away and talk to the media giving only your side of the story is a case of seeking unwarranted publicity and putting self before the game," he said.

"We accept your unavailability and will take necessary action in the best interest of the game, its values and the reputation of the Baroda Cricket Association." Hooda had left the team hotel and informed the media that skipper Krunal had misbehaved with him. (ANI)

