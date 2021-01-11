Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plan was to fight till the end without thinking about result: Rahane

Really happy with the way we fought especially today but also throughout the game, Rahane said at the post-match presentation.Even in the first innings when Australia were 200 for 2 and getting them all out for 338 was really good, he added.Pant came ahead of Hanuma Vihari at number five, a move that was made keeping the left-right combination in mind, said Rahane.There are few areas we can improve ahead of fourth Test on but special mention to Vihari and Ashwin.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:26 IST
Plan was to fight till the end without thinking about result: Rahane

The talk going into day five was to fight till the end without thinking about the result, said India skipper Ajinkya Rahane after his team pulled off a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test here on Monday.

Before Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted out the entire evening session to deny the home team, India were even in contention for a win when Rishabh Pant (97) and Cheteshwar Pujara (77) were in the middle.

''Our talk coming this morning was to show character and fight till the end. Not to think about the result. Really happy with the way we fought especially today but also throughout the game,'' Rahane said at the post-match presentation.

''Even in the first innings when Australia were 200 for 2 and getting them all out for 338 was really good,'' he added.

Pant came ahead of Hanuma Vihari at number five, a move that was made keeping the left-right combination in mind, said Rahane.

''There are few areas we can improve (ahead of fourth Test) on but special mention to Vihari and Ashwin. The way they batted in the end and showed character was really good to see. Credit to him (Pant) for the way he played,'' said the skipper.

Australia skipper Tim Paine rued the dropped chances for which he had only himself to blame. He dropped Pant twice and Vihari once.

''I thought we created enough chances to win the game, this one's a tough one to swallow. Our bowlers were superb, Lyon bowled well. Just that we (especially me) didn't hold onto our catches,'' he said.

''Looking forward to Brisbane now. We didn't play our best in the last two games, but we were somewhat good with the bat in this Test. There were a few positives for us, our bowlers created plenty of chances.'' However, Paine praised the efforts of debutant Will Pucovski and fellow rookie Cameron Green.

''I think having two young kids (Pucovski and Green) playing Test cricket, it's a great thing as they were sensational. I thought Green was fantastic yesterday,'' he said referring to his 84.

It was another special performance from Steve Smith who was back among runs with a 131 and 81 in the game.

''On day three or four, we felt that a few kept low, few that bounced a bit more. But there was not much of it today. They fought really hard,'' said the Australian mainstay.

On his man of the match performance, Smith added: ''Always means a lot when you score a hundred for your country. To be able to do that here on my home ground is pretty special. Doesn't mean a lot now as we didn't win the game.'' ''I wanted to be a little bit more aggressive at times, went up and down through the gears throughout my innings, absorbed the pressure when needed to. Not too much else, just watched the ball hard and concentrated well.'' Australia have not lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988. The final Test begins from January 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Darkness becomes destiny of nation if ruler is a thief: PML-N slams Imran Khan

Following the massive power blackout, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb slammed the Imran Khan-led government for becoming habitual of blaming everything on PML-N and the opposition and said that wh...

Cricket-'Horrible feeling', Paine rues missed catches in Sydney draw

Australia captain Tim Paine said he felt he had let down his bowlers with his wicketkeeping as India batted through the final day of the third test for a draw on Monday. Paine thought Australias pace unit and spinner Nathan Lyon had created...

SAT directs NDTV's Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy to deposit 50% of disgorged amount

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has directed NDTVs promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy to deposit 50 per cent of the disgorged amount before markets regulator Sebi within four weeks.It further said if NDTV deposits the amount, the b...

REUTERS NEXT: 'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund IMF to put the fiscal support programme back on track, the countrys central bank governor said, adding that he was optimistic about the economic outlook despite the fallout from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021