Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:59 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Tired teams braced for subdued Super Cup after travel chaos
When Spain's soccer federation signed a lucrative deal in 2019 to export its rebooted Super Cup to Saudi Arabia, they did not envisage matches in empty stadiums across southern Spain and tired teams negotiating record snowfall in order to get to them. But that is what they will get when the mini-tournament begins on Wednesday after coronavirus restrictions in Spain and the gulf state forced organisers to overhaul their initial plans and re-think the competition to fit today's unprecedented times.

Barcelona face Real Sociedad on Wednesday in Cordoba while holders Real Madrid play Athletic Bilbao in Malaga on Thursday after the latter two sides' preparations were disrupted by the weekend's snowstorm that paralysed large swathes of Spain. Real have travelled to Malaga directly from the northern city of Pamplona, where they spent three nights as chaos at Madrid's Barajas airport caused severe delays to their journey to and from their 0-0 draw at Osasuna.

Athletic, meanwhile, had their match at Atletico Madrid postponed after the team boarded a plane for the Spanish capital but were unable to land due to the thick snowfall. Real won the 2020 edition in Jeddah by beating Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout but head into the competition feeling drained by the travel upheaval and angry with league organisers for not calling off their game with Osasuna.

Barcelona, meanwhile, look to be in the best form of the four sides after hammering Granada 4-0 on Saturday, with Lionel Messi finally clicking with strike partners Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele. Athletic, who won the competition in 2015, will be hoping to see the impact of new coach Marcelino's methods after losing his first game in charge 3-2 to Barca last week.

Real Sociedad are playing in the competition for the first time since 1982 and are in terrible form, winning only one of their last 12 matches in all competitions. The Super Cup was the Spanish season's traditional curtain raiser between the winners of La Liga and the Copa del Rey played in August but federation president Luis Rubiales expanded it to four teams in 2019 to boost its global appeal.

Real and Barca qualify as league champions and runners-up respectively while Athletic and Real Sociedad are 2020 Copa finalists, although that showpiece has been postponed until this April due to the pandemic. The federation then signed a three-year deal to play the competition in Saudi Arabia, pocketing a reported 120 million euros ($145.74 million) but attracting widespread criticism due to the gulf state's record on human rights.

Rubiales has said the federation will renegotiate the deal due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. ($1 = 0.8234 euros)

