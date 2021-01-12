Left Menu
Cricket-UAE v Ireland ODI postponed after four more COVID-19 cases

The board said in a statement https://www.emiratescricket.com/whatsnew/Emirates%20Cricket%20Board%20Statement%20-%20CoVid19%20Update%20January%2011%202021 that with an additional four unnamed UAE players testing positive it had also decided to postpone Tuesday's match following the release of new directives from authorities. The board added that the UAE team would remain in quarantine for an extended period of time.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:23 IST
A one-day international between the United Arab Emirates and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday has been postponed after another four players from the hosts squad tested positive for COVID-19, the Emirates Cricket Board said. The match was originally the third of a four-game series.

The opener went ahead as planned on Friday but the second game slated for last Sunday was postponed to Jan. 16 after three UAE players -- Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri and Aryan Lakra -- tested positive for the virus. The board said in a statement https://www.emiratescricket.com/whatsnew/Emirates%20Cricket%20Board%20Statement%20-%20CoVid19%20Update%20January%2011%202021 that with an additional four unnamed UAE players testing positive it had also decided to postpone Tuesday's match following the release of new directives from authorities.

The board added that the UAE team would remain in quarantine for an extended period of time. It did not release an amended schedule of games. "Discussions are continuing with all concerned parties, including the relevant authorities, regarding rescheduling of the remaining matches," it said.

UAE beat Ireland by six wickets in the series opener on Friday. Ireland were scheduled to play four ODIs before three more 50-over matches against Afghanistan at the same venue. The UAE successfully hosted the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament in three bio-secure venues last year.

