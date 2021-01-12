Kubo debuts, helps Getafe beat Elche in Spanish league

Young Japan forward Takefusa Kubo made his debut with Getafe and helped his new club come from behind to defeat Elche 3-1 in the Spanish league.

Kubo set up a goal after coming off the bench in his first match since joining Getafe on a loan from Real Madrid. Carles Aleña, on a loan from Barcelona, also debuted for Getafe.

Elche took the lead through Raúl Guti in the fourth minute, but the visitors rallied with goals by Marc Cucurella in the 39th, Jaime Mata in the 69th, and Ángel Luis Rodríguez in the 86th.

Elche played with 10 men after midfielder Iván Marcone was sent off in the 52nd for a foul on Aleñá.

The 19-year-old Kubo, who set up Mata's goal five minutes after entering the match, started the season playing with Villarreal but was not getting many minutes under coach Unai Emery. He played on a loan with Mallorca after being signed by Real Madrid in 2019.

Aleñá, who joined from Barcelona this month, was in the starting lineup for his debut.

It was only the second win in 12 league matches for Getafe, which moved to 13th place.

Elche, winless in 11 league matches, stayed in 18th place, just inside the relegation zone.

BETIS MOVES UP Real Betis defeated last-placed Huesca 2-0 thanks to late goals by Aissa Mandi and Antonio Sanabria, moving to 10th.

Huesca is enduring a five-game winless streak in the league.

