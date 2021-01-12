Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kubo debuts, helps Getafe beat Elche in Spanish league

He played on a loan with Mallorca after being signed by Real Madrid in 2019.Ale, who joined from Barcelona this month, was in the starting lineup for his debut.It was only the second win in 12 league matches for Getafe, which moved to 13th place.Elche, winless in 11 league matches, stayed in 18th place, just inside the relegation zone.BETIS MOVES UP Real Betis defeated last-placed Huesca 2-0 thanks to late goals by Aissa Mandi and Antonio Sanabria, moving to 10th.Huesca is enduring a five-game winless streak in the league.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:33 IST
Kubo debuts, helps Getafe beat Elche in Spanish league

Young Japan forward Takefusa Kubo made his debut with Getafe and helped his new club come from behind to defeat Elche 3-1 in the Spanish league.

Kubo set up a goal after coming off the bench in his first match since joining Getafe on a loan from Real Madrid. Carles Aleña, on a loan from Barcelona, also debuted for Getafe.

Elche took the lead through Raúl Guti in the fourth minute, but the visitors rallied with goals by Marc Cucurella in the 39th, Jaime Mata in the 69th, and Ángel Luis Rodríguez in the 86th.

Elche played with 10 men after midfielder Iván Marcone was sent off in the 52nd for a foul on Aleñá.

The 19-year-old Kubo, who set up Mata's goal five minutes after entering the match, started the season playing with Villarreal but was not getting many minutes under coach Unai Emery. He played on a loan with Mallorca after being signed by Real Madrid in 2019.

Aleñá, who joined from Barcelona this month, was in the starting lineup for his debut.

It was only the second win in 12 league matches for Getafe, which moved to 13th place.

Elche, winless in 11 league matches, stayed in 18th place, just inside the relegation zone.

BETIS MOVES UP Real Betis defeated last-placed Huesca 2-0 thanks to late goals by Aissa Mandi and Antonio Sanabria, moving to 10th.

Huesca is enduring a five-game winless streak in the league.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TCL Reaffirms its Pioneering in Global TV Industry by Unveiling 2021 Mini LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs at CES 2021

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2021 PRNewswire -- TCL Electronics 1070.HK, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, showcased its newest Mini LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs under its forward-looking A...

NCB arrests Mumbai's 'Muchhad Paanwala' in drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested a famous Paan vendor from Mumbai in connection with a drug case. Ramkumar Tiwari, the Paan vendor was interrogated by the Bureau in connection with the case.A half kilogram prohibited substance ...

No effort should be spared to keep schools open as COVID-19 cases continue to soar

As we enter the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as cases continue to soar around the world, no effort should be spared to keep schools open or prioritize them in reopening plans.Despite overwhelming evidence of the impact of schoo...

SCYSCY

SCYSCY...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021