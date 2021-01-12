Left Menu
Saina, Prannoy test negative for COVD-19 hours after positive results, cleared for Thailand Open

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:22 IST
India's top shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 hours after returning positive results, paving the way for their participation in the Thailand Open after being forced out of the tournament.

Both the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed the development.

''Both Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have been cleared to participate in the ongoing Yonex Thailand Open after the fourth-round tests reports confirmed that both shuttlers have been tested negative for COVID-19,'' BAI said in a statement.

''BAI have taken up the matter with topmost BWF officials to ensure if tests were negative, matches for respective players should be rescheduled and no walkover is given,'' the national body added. Earlier in the day, chaos gripped India's campaign at the tournament when Saina was forced out following a positive COVID-19 test, while Prannoy's participation hung in balance after his sample came out negative following a positive result in a bizarre turn of events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

