Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-De Jong happy to attack more for Barca as they eye Super Cup

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said he is thriving in his new advanced role for the team as he set his sights on his first trophy with the club ahead of Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Sociedad.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:11 IST
Soccer-De Jong happy to attack more for Barca as they eye Super Cup
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said he is thriving in his new advanced role for the team as he set his sights on his first trophy with the club ahead of Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Sociedad. The Dutchman was one of the most coveted midfielders in world football after two superb seasons with Ajax Amsterdam but he made a disappointing start to his career with Barca after a 75 million euro ($91 million) move in 2019.

He has hit his stride with the Catalans since coach Ronald Koeman asked him to play in a more advanced role. He has scored two goals while providing two assists in his last eight games for Barca, who are also unbeaten in that period. "In the last few games I've been playing in a different position, I'm a playing a little more forward than before and the coach is asking me to do more in attack and I feel much more comfortable now," De Jong told a news conference.

"I feel very good right now and the team is improving a lot, we've won our first three games of the year. We are also playing with more fluidity. "There were a lot of changes over the summer and we had a difficult start because of that, and the fact we barely had a pre-season. We have always been united, but since the new year began we have been playing a lot better."

If Barca beat Sociedad, they will play the winner of Thursday's semi-final between Athletic Bilbao and holders Real Madrid in Sunday's final. Last year's Super Cup was held in Saudi Arabia but the tournament is being played in empty stadiums in southern Spain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Koeman hopes his side can build on their impressive victories over and Athletic Bilbao and Granada when they face Sociedad, and pledged to play his strongest starting 11. "This competition is important because Barca are used to fighting for important competitions," he said.

"We have a mentality where we want to win any game so we'll try to play with the best team possible to make it to the final." ($1 = 0.8218 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal in line for triple injury boost ahead of Palace visit

Arsenal expect to have forward Gabriel Martinelli back in training in the next few days and could have defender Gabriel Magalhaes and midfielder Thomas Partey available for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday. Mart...

Iran reports 6,408 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran Iran, January 12 ANIXinhua Iranian health authorities announced on Tuesday 6,408 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the overall count of cases in the country to 1,299,022. Of the newly infected, 683 had to be hospitalized...

Participants in Youth Parliament festival say they are eager to contribute to country's development

By Nishant Ketu The youth who took part in the National Youth Parliament Festival organised at the Central Hall of Parliament here said they were eager to contribute to the countrys development and also play a role in fostering growth.Mudit...

Ontario projects sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as Canada buys more vaccines

Ontario is on track to have more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the middle of February, a nearly ten-fold increase from the current count, according to a data model released on Tuesday by the government of Canadas most populous p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021