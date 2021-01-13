Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Canada show-jumping team disqualified from Olympics

Canada's show-jumping team were disqualified from the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal of a doping violation. Canada had looked to have earned a spot in this year's COVID-19 delayed Olympics after placing fourth in the equestrian event at the 2019 Lima Pan Am Games. Patriots coach Belichick declines Medal of Freedom from Trump

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday he has decided not to accept the Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Donald Trump in the wake of last week's siege of the Capitol by the president's supporters. Politico reported on Sunday that Trump had planned to bestow the highest civilian honor on Belichick. Handball: United States, Czechs pull out of world championship

The United States and the Czech Republic have pulled out of the Jan. 13-31 world handball championship in Egypt after a COVID-19 outbreak among players of both teams, the International Handball Federation (IHF) confirmed. "USA Team Handball have officially communicated to withdraw their participation in the world championship following several positive results after the obligatory COVID-19 tests," the sport's governing body said on its official website. Doping: Pound says farewell to WADA and passes anti-doping torch

Tributes from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to IOC chief Thomas Bach poured in for retiring anti-doping crusader Dick Pound last week but there was understandably no applause from the likes of Lance Armstrong, Gary Bettman or Vladimir Putin. No doubt the sentiment of disgraced Tour de France champion Armstrong, NHL commissioner Bettman and Russian President Putin was good riddance to the no-nonsense Canadian lawyer who clearly delighted in ruffling feathers from the Kremlin to New York. NBA roundup: Bucks ease past Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half to lift the Bucks to a 121-99 victory over the host Orlando Magic on Monday, Milwaukee's fifth win in six games. Khris Middleton collected 20 points and 10 rebounds and Bobby Portis finished with 20 points off the bench for Milwaukee. Middleton made 9 of 17 shots and Portis went 9 of 13 for the Bucks, who shot 50.5 percent (46 of 91) from the floor. Kentucky basketball, baseball player Ben Jordan dies

Kentucky walk-on basketball player Ben Jordan has died at age 22. His death Monday night was confirmed by the university. The cause of death was not announced. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to host Jeopardy

And the answer is; "Who is Aaron Rodgers?". Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared as excited to host Jeopardy as he is about getting his team to another Super Bowl announcing on Tuesday that he will be a guest host on the hugely popular game show. Augusta National plans to have some fans at Masters

Augusta National Golf Club said on Tuesday it plans to have limited spectator attendance at the Masters in April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Masters, which is traditionally held in early April, was postponed in 2020 until November due to the pandemic and took place without patrons, which meant only club members, media, family and close friends of the players were on site. Swimming: Former Olympic champion Keller part of U.S. Capitol siege - reports

American Klete Keller, who won two Olympic gold medals as a relay teammate of Michael Phelps, was identified as being among the Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, according to multiple reports. Swimming news website SwimSwam said in a report https://swimswam.com/olympic-gold-medalist-in-us-capitol-during-clashes-video-appears-to-show that at least a dozen people within the sport identified the towering man wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket inside the building as Keller after reviewing video and screenshots of the riot. NBA tightens health protocols as COVID-19 impacts season

NBA players should stay at their residences when they are at home and in their hotels when on the road for at least the next two weeks, the league said on Tuesday in a list of new health protocols designed to limit COVID-19's impact on the season. The league, which postponed one game on Sunday and three games this week due to the virus, is trying to avoid a league-wide suspension of play like the one that derailed it in March before it returned in a "bubble" environment in Orlando in July.

