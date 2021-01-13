Left Menu
ISL 7: NorthEast United sack head coach Gerard Nus

NorthEast United FC on Wednesday confirmed that it has decided to part ways with head coach Gerard Nus.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:07 IST
NorthEast United FC head coach Gerard Nus (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

NorthEast United FC on Wednesday confirmed that it has decided to part ways with head coach Gerard Nus. The club said that the decision has been taken taking into consideration a contrast in the team's current tactics and the club's philosophy and vision.

Khalid Jamil has now been appointed as the new interim head coach for the remainder of the current season. "NorthEast United Football Club announces with immediate effect the departure of head coach Gerard Nus. The club has decided to part ways with the Spanish National after taking into consideration a contrast in the team's current tactics and the Club's philosophy and vision," said NorthEast United in an official statement."The club would like to thank Nus for his hard work and commitment during his time at NorthEast United and wish him the best for all his future endeavours," he added.

NorthEast United is currently at the seventh position in the Indian Super League (ISL) with 12 points from 11 matches. On Tuesday, the club's match against Bengaluru FC ended in a 1-1 draw. NorthEast United will next take on Jamshedpur FC on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

