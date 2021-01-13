Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rob Holding signs new three-year contract with Arsenal

Defender Rob Holding has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal on Tuesday which will keep him at the club till 2024 with an option for a further year.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:26 IST
Rob Holding signs new three-year contract with Arsenal
Arsenal defender Rob Holding (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Defender Rob Holding has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal on Tuesday which will keep him at the club till 2024 with an option for a further year. The centre-back has made a memorable return from the knee injury he sustained at Old Trafford two years ago. He was a key part of the Gunners FA Cup victory last season, missing just one match in their run to the final and playing the whole 90 minutes in the Wembley win over Chelsea. He has continued that form and has already made 16 starts this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is 'hugely impressed' wi the defender and said Holding is performing consistently for the side. "Since I started as a manager, I have been hugely impressed with Rob's contribution to the club and the dressing room, on and off the pitch. The quality of his work every day on the training pitches is excellent and he is translating this into consistently high performances in matches," Arteta said in a statement.

"We all know Rob's quality, which he has shown in his displays during the intense moments of those two FA Cup final victories. We are all very happy that Rob has signed a new contract, he is very popular with all the players and staff, and we're looking forward to watching him continue to grow with us in the coming years," he added. Technical director Edu is elated with the contract extension and said he is looking forward to see Holding's progress in the club.

"We are very happy to have signed Rob on a new contract extension. He is 25 years old, so is still coming into the peak of his career, and we are delighted that he'll be with us during these important years. Rob has shown great quality and maturity on and off the pitch in recent months and is developing well. We are looking forward to Rob continuing his progression in the years to come," Edu said. Since joining us from Bolton Wanderers in July 2016, Rob has made 96 first-team appearances, winning two FA Cups along the way. The highlight of Rob's first season was a superb performance in the 2017 FA Cup final, with his commanding display alongside Per Mertesacker ensuring Arsenal won the trophy with a 2-1 win over Chelsea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BBL 10: Melbourne Stars, Ben Dunk mutually part ways

Melbourne Stars have agreed to release batsman Ben Dunk from the remainder of his contract. Stars issued a statement announcing the mutually agreed decision to release Dunk from his contract that was due to expire at the end of next season....

World Bank approves US$246m to provide cash transfers to Lebanese reeling

The World Bank Groups Board of Executive Directors approved today a US246 million new project to provide emergency cash transfers and access to social services to approximately 786,000 poor and vulnerable Lebanese reeling under the pressure...

House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next

The US House rushed ahead toward impeaching President Donald Trump for the deadly Capitol attack, taking time only to try to persuade his vice president to push him out first. Trump showed no remorse, blaming impeachment itself for the trem...

Ind vs Aus: IPL this year probably wasn't timed ideally, says Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday said that it is interesting to see how many players are getting injured in the ongoing series against India and he added that the Indian Premier League IPL this year probably was not timed ide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021