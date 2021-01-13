Left Menu
Match against Liverpool will be 'great test' for us, says Solskjaer

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:32 IST
Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the clash against Liverpool later this week will test the real ambitions of his side. Solskjaer's remarks come as Manchester United defeated Burnley 1-0 on Tuesday to go to the top of the Premier League 2020-21 standings.

United currently has a three-point lead over the second-placed Liverpool and both these sides will lock horns on Sunday in the Premier League. "We're looking forward to it, we enjoy being where we are at any time. At the moment we are where we are, we go there knowing we're playing the best team in the country by a mile over the last year and a half, they are champions by right," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We're looking forward to it and it's a great test of where we're at against a good team. We are getting better and better. We are almost half way through the season and it is a little bit of an indication of where we're at, but nobody will remember the league table on January 12," he added. Against Burnley, Paul Pogba scored a goal in the 71st minute to hand United a 1-0 win. It is the first time that United have topped the table at this stage of a season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"The frustrations were there for everyone to see and it affected our performances. We can't let that happen, we've just got to accept once in a while decisions go against us," said Solskjaer. "I'd rather win 4-0 as it's so much more comfortable towards the end. At 1-0 you have to see out some big moments and we did. We were a bit fortunate, you expect that here at Turf Moor. They put bodies on the box, but we put our head in like Luke Shaw did. I'm very pleased with the spirit," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

