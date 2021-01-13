Left Menu
Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Rankireddy, Shetty cruise into second round

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open here on Wednesday.

13-01-2021
Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Rankireddy, Shetty cruise into second round
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open here on Wednesday. The world number ten Indian pair outclassed South Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae 19-21, 21-16, 21-14 in the first round of the tournament.

After losing the hard-fought first game, the Indian duo came out all guns blazing and took three consecutive points in the early minutes of the second match. Shetty and Reddy held the lead throughout the game and clinched it 21-16. The Indian pair continued their dominance in the match and kept the momentum going to claim the third game 21-14. The encounter lasted an hour and eight minutes.

In another men's doubles clash, Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun lost to the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 13-21, 21-8, 24-22 in the first round clash after putting up a great fight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

