Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leverkusen beats Frankfurt 4-1 to progress in German Cup

VAR will only come into operation in the next round.Diabys first goal came in the 67th, before Tahs sending off gave Frankfurt some hope.Leverkusen next faces fourth-tier team Rot-Weiss Essen in the next round.Defending champion Bayern Munich plays its rescheduled second-round cup game at second-division team Holstein Kiel on Wednesday.

PTI | Leverkusen | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:13 IST
Leverkusen beats Frankfurt 4-1 to progress in German Cup

Bayer Leverkusen shrugged off Jonathan Tah's sending off to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 in their rescheduled German Cup game.

Leverkusen was leading 3-1 when Tah was sent off in the 73rd minute. The Germany defender hauled down André Silva, who would have been through on goal with a chance to pull one back for Frankfurt.

Leverkusen's 10 men managed to keep the visitors at bay and Moussa Diaby sealed the home side's win with his second goal on a counterattack in the 87th.

Amin Younes had put Frankfurt ahead in the sixth, but Lucas Alario equalized with a penalty in the 27th and Edmond Tapsoba scored Leverkusen's second in 40th with a goal that looked offside. VAR will only come into operation in the next round.

Diaby's first goal came in the 67th, before Tah's sending off gave Frankfurt some hope.

Leverkusen next faces fourth-tier team Rot-Weiss Essen in the next round.

Defending champion Bayern Munich plays its rescheduled second-round cup game at second-division team Holstein Kiel on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 norms violators fined Rs 3.63 cr in 4 days in Gujarat

Gujarat police have collectedfines worth Rs 3.63 crore between January 8 and 11 from peopleviolating the mask rule for COVID-19 prevention and thosespitting in public, officials said on Wednesday.The fine for not wearing a mask in public pl...

BWF working with Thailand Open organisers after Srikanth left with bloodied nose

Badminton World Federation on Wednesday said it is working with Thailand Open organisers to ensure comfortable COVID-19 testing conditions during the tournament after Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was left with a bloodied nose following ...

Iran to hold missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions

Irans navy was poised to begin a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehrans nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.The two...

Amazon Prime Video launches mobile-only plan in India, partners with Airtel

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the introduction of mobile-only plans in India - a global first - starting at Rs 89, as it looks to woo viewers amid intense competition from Netflix and other players.The video streaming major has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021