Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Bumrah an injury doubt as India fast bowlers rested from training

An India team spokesman declined to comment on the team's injuries, or Bumrah's availability for selection, but confirmed the paceman did not take part in training at the Gabba on Wednesday along with the squad's few remaining fast bowlers. With seasoned quicks Mohammed Shami (broken arm), Ishant Sharma (side strain) and Umesh Yadav (calf) out of the series, Bumrah's absence would mean calling up either one-test paceman Shardul Thakur or giving left-armer T.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:24 IST
Cricket-Bumrah an injury doubt as India fast bowlers rested from training

India's fast bowlers were rested from training on Wednesday ahead of the fourth test against Australia amid reports pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the decider in Brisbane.

Indian media, citing unnamed team sources, said Bumrah would not be selected for the test, which starts on Friday, after suffering an apparent abdominal strain in the draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Bumrah's omission would be a huge blow for Ajinkya Rahane's side, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja already confirmed to miss the series finale with a thumb injury and batsman Hanuma Vihari almost certain to be scratched due to a hamstring strain.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who batted through the entire final session in Sydney to help India save the match, is also nursing a sore back. An India team spokesman declined to comment on the team's injuries, or Bumrah's availability for selection, but confirmed the paceman did not take part in training at the Gabba on Wednesday along with the squad's few remaining fast bowlers.

With seasoned quicks Mohammed Shami (broken arm), Ishant Sharma (side strain) and Umesh Yadav (calf) out of the series, Bumrah's absence would mean calling up either one-test paceman Shardul Thakur or giving left-armer T. Natarajan an unlikely test debut. Two-test Mohammed Siraj, who bowled in Sydney with Bumrah and debutant Navdeep Saini, could end up the most experienced member of a very raw India pace attack at the Gabba, traditionally a fast bowler's paradise for its speed and bounce.

India will also have to decide how to replace Vihari, and whether wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will be fit enough to take his place behind the stumps. Wriddhiman Saha took the gloves after Pant suffered an elbow injury during the Sydney test, but both could be picked for the Gabba, with Pant retained just for his batting in the wake of his brilliant 97 in the fourth innings.

India then face an unenviable choice between a pair of out-of-form openers in Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw to replace Vihari. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Africans urged to adhere to COVID-19 lockdown regulations

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on South Africans to heed governments call to adhere to the adjusted COVID-19 lockdown regulations.This comes as 20 000 people have been arrested andor fined for contravention of the Disaster Management...

Hong Kong shares end flat as investors pause after recent rallies

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday, with consumer shares leading the declines, as investors paused after a rally fuelled by the south-bound bargain hunting from mainland investors. The Hang Seng index ended 29.72 points or 0.11 lower...

French scientific advisor: no need to close schools despite British virus variant

There is no need to close schools in France but new restrictive measures must be taken to slow further coronavirus infections and in particular the spread of the British variant, the governments top scientific advisor said on Wednesday. We ...

Bharat Biotech dispatches COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to 11 cities, donates 16.5 lakh doses to govt

The Bharat Biotech International Limited BBIL has announced the successful air-shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to 11 cities in the country in the early hours of Wednesday. The firm said that it has donated 16.5 lakh doses to the Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021