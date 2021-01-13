Left Menu
Development News Edition

It has been a privilege to guide NorthEast United, says outgoing coach Nus

NorthEast United FC's outgoing head coach Gerard Nus on Wednesday said it has been an authentic privilege to guide the club and thanked his supporters for showering their support to him.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:01 IST
It has been a privilege to guide NorthEast United, says outgoing coach Nus
NorthEast United FC outgoing head coach Gerard Nus. Image Credit: ANI

NorthEast United FC's outgoing head coach Gerard Nus on Wednesday said it has been an authentic privilege to guide the club and thanked his supporters for showering their support to him. NorthEast parted ways with Nus citing a contrast in the team's current tactics and the club's philosophy and vision. "NorthEast United Football Club announces with immediate effect the departure of head coach Gerard Nus. The club has decided to part ways with the Spanish national after taking into consideration a contrast in the team's current tactics and the club's philosophy and vision," said NorthEast United in an official statement.

Khalid Jamil has now been appointed as the new interim head coach for the remainder of the current season. "As my time as NorthEast United FC head coach ends, I would like to say thank you to all the fans that have showed their amazing support since day one. Your love has been felt every day. I really appreciate all the messages that I have received during the last hours," Nus said in a statement on Twitter. The Spaniard said it was an 'authentic privilege' to lead the players at the club and thanked them for putting their all in every game.

"To the players, it has been an authentic privilege to guide you. You are an unbelievable group and your desire to get better every day is admirable. Leading this team for 8 fixtures in playoff positions shows that your commitment and fighting spirit is remarkable. I thank each and every one of you for your sacrifice. You gave your best in every training session and in every single game. I will always be proud of your work," the statement read. "To my wonderful staff, Tanveer, Ivan, Asier, Adith, Alison, Nitesh, Robin and Shahashad, I only have words of gratitude for what you have done. Your professionalism has been superb and working with you has been an honour. The memories I shared at NEUFC will always remain in my heart," it added.

NorthEast United is currently at the seventh position in the Indian Super League (ISL) with 12 points from 11 matches. On Tuesday, the club's match against Bengaluru FC ended in a 1-1 draw. NorthEast United will next take on Jamshedpur FC on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

J&J may not meet U.S. COVID-19 vaccine supply target by spring - NYT

Johnson Johnson is facing unexpected delays in the manufacturing of its coronavirus vaccine and may not be able to supply the doses it promised the federal government by spring, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. U.S. federal offici...

Interpol red notices issued for ship captain, owner over Beirut blast - Lebanese state media

Interpol has issued red notices for the captain and owner of the ship that carried the chemicals which devastated Beirut in an explosion in August, killing 200 people, Lebanons state media said. Five months since one of the biggest non-nucl...

APEDA holds Virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Millet Exporters and FPOs of Millet

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA in association with Andhra Pradesh Drought Mitigation Project APDMP, an externally aided project funded by IFAD, organized a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet with Mill...

Hyundai takes railway route to ship 125 vehicle units to Nepal

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Wednesday said it has commenced export shipments through railways mode, with the dispatch of the first consignment of 125 cars going to Nepal.The first export consignment was flagged-off from the Walajabad Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021