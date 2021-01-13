Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sarnobat, Sheoran, Rajeshwari win in national shooting trials

Telenganas Kynan Chenai, who had topped qualifying with a solid 121, shot 29 in the finals to finish fourth behind Air Indias Zoravar Singh Sandhu.In the womens trap event, it was Punjabs Rajeshwari all the way, as she not only topped qualifying with a 110, but also beat the finals field comprehensively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:47 IST
Sarnobat, Sheoran, Rajeshwari win in national shooting trials

Asian Games champion and Tokyo Olympics bound Rahi Sarnobat won the women's 25m pistol event at national shooting trials here on Wednesday.

Sarnobat beat a formidable finals field comprising of fellow Tokyo quota holders Manu Bhaker and Chinki Yadav, besides senior women's sports pistol shooters and India internationals Annu Raj Singh and Anisa Sayyed.

Sarnobat shot 36 out of a possible 50 in the finals, to outgun Madhya Pradesh's Chinki, who managed a score of 34 in the T1 trials. Among the 10 series of 5-shots each, Rahi shot two perfect 5’s and three series of 4's to clinch the match.

Haryana's Bhaker, who had earlier topped the qualifying round with a score of 582, eventually finished third with a score of 27 in the finals.

At the shotgun ranges, overnight leaders Lakshay Sheoran and Rajeshwari Kumari, won the men's and women's T1 Trap competition respectively.

Haryana's Lakshay prevailed over Rajasthan’s Adhiraj Rathore 46-42 in the finals. Telengana’s Kynan Chenai, who had topped qualifying with a solid 121, shot 29 in the finals to finish fourth behind Air India’s Zoravar Singh Sandhu.

In the women's trap event, it was Punjab’s Rajeshwari all the way, as she not only topped qualifying with a 110, but also beat the finals field comprehensively. Her finals score of 43, was a massive seven points clear of second placed Shreyasi Singh of Bihar.

In the Junior T1 Trap trials, Shapath Bharadwaj of Uttarakhand won the men's competition while Delhi's Kirti Gupta triumphed in the women’s event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

What to watch as House moves to impeach Trump for 2nd time

President Donald Trump is on the verge of becoming the first president to be impeached twice, as lawmakers move quickly to punish him over last weeks deadly US Capitol attack. Trumps fiery speech at a rally just before the Jan. 6 riot is at...

Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19

Badminton World Federation BWF on Wednesday announced that a German coach and a team entourage member from France, who are taking part in the ongoing Thailand Open, have tested positive for coronavirus. Badminton World Federation BWF can co...

HC raps municipal bodies for taking subscriptions for cashless medical services and not providing it

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the municipal corporations in the national capital for taking subscriptions for cashless medical facilities from its retired employees when the civic bodies had no contract with any hospital to pr...

CBI registers bank fraud case of over Rs 200 cr against Steel Hypermart India Private Pvt Ltd

The CBI has registered a bank fraud case of over Rs 200 crore against Bengaluru-based Steel Hypermart India Private Limited and its directors for losses incurred by a consortium of banks led by the Indian Bank, officials said Wednesday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021