Left Menu
Development News Edition

Important to be environmentally-conscious: EB midfielder Steinmann

SC East Bengal's Matti Steinmann emphasised that being environmentally-conscious is the need of the hour and has even launched the Matti Runs For Water crowdfunding campaign.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:18 IST
Important to be environmentally-conscious: EB midfielder Steinmann
Matti Steinmann (Photo/ SC East Bengal website) . Image Credit: ANI

SC East Bengal's Matti Steinmann emphasised that being environmentally-conscious is the need of the hour and has even launched the Matti Runs For Water crowdfunding campaign. The 26-year old has launched the Matti Runs For Water crowdfunding campaign on betterplace.org to help an international charity providing fresh drinking water in India. For every kilometre that he runs this season, the former Germany U-20 international donates EUR10.

"It was an idea from an NGO back in Germany. They provide drinking water projects all over the world. They also operate in India. I just try to play a part in this cause and donate for every kilometre that I run this season. I've done it so far and raised some money already. It's a good cause," Steinmann told sceastbengal.co. Steinmann is SC East Bengal's joint-top scorer in ISL 7 so far, along with Jacques Maghoma. Steinmann's five goal-contributions (three goals and two assists) have been the most from any SCEB player this season, and his 20th-minute strike in the Red-and-Golds' 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC on Saturday helped his side register their second ISL victory.

When asked what prompted him to come forward and engage with something like this, he said: "This NGO called Viva con Agua is based out of Hamburg and they started this project a couple of months ago where football players run for water projects all over the world. I noticed this and got in touch with them before our season started. I started contributing my bit from our first match for some water projects in East Africa. Then I came to learn that they also work for Indian water projects and I made up this website. I'll keep doing it for the whole season. "The NGO is working together with the World Health Organization and some other local organizations. All the money raised from this project goes straight towards these organizations, and they try to promote education and the importance of clean drinking water and sanitization," he added.

Steinmann said it is important to be environmentally-conscious and spread awareness. "Environment is a very important topic in terms of climate change. It's important to be environmentally-conscious. Given the problems facing us due to global climate change, I think we've to change the way we live. I try to avoid wasting anything. I don't think it's a big deal; it's just about being more environmentally-conscious yourself and spreading awareness," the player said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal reports 445 new coronavirus cases: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 445 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 266,143, the health ministry said on Wednesday.The Ministry of Health and Population also said that the new cases w...

Australian scientists suggest delaying AstraZeneca vaccine as infections fall

Some Australian scientists have proposed delaying mass inoculation using AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine with a view to considering a different shot instead. Questions surrounding the vaccine in Australia, which recorded just one new local ca...

Airbnb to cancel bookings in Washington metro area during Inauguration week

Home-sharing giant Airbnb and HotelTonight, which it bought in 2019, is blocking and cancelling all hotel reservations in the Washington DC Metro area during the week of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration, it said on Wednesday.This dec...

AICTE joins hands with Cyberpeace to train 5 lakh students, teachers in cybersecurity

AICTE has joined hands with Cyberpeace to train 5 lakh students and faculty on cybersecurity and with Pupilfirst for the CoronaSafe internship programme. The two programmes were announced on National Youth Day on Tuesday. The day marks the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021