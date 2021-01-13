Important to be environmentally-conscious: EB midfielder Steinmann

SC East Bengal's Matti Steinmann emphasised that being environmentally-conscious is the need of the hour and has even launched the Matti Runs For Water crowdfunding campaign. The 26-year old has launched the Matti Runs For Water crowdfunding campaign on betterplace.org to help an international charity providing fresh drinking water in India. For every kilometre that he runs this season, the former Germany U-20 international donates EUR10.

"It was an idea from an NGO back in Germany. They provide drinking water projects all over the world. They also operate in India. I just try to play a part in this cause and donate for every kilometre that I run this season. I've done it so far and raised some money already. It's a good cause," Steinmann told sceastbengal.co. Steinmann is SC East Bengal's joint-top scorer in ISL 7 so far, along with Jacques Maghoma. Steinmann's five goal-contributions (three goals and two assists) have been the most from any SCEB player this season, and his 20th-minute strike in the Red-and-Golds' 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC on Saturday helped his side register their second ISL victory.

When asked what prompted him to come forward and engage with something like this, he said: "This NGO called Viva con Agua is based out of Hamburg and they started this project a couple of months ago where football players run for water projects all over the world. I noticed this and got in touch with them before our season started. I started contributing my bit from our first match for some water projects in East Africa. Then I came to learn that they also work for Indian water projects and I made up this website. I'll keep doing it for the whole season. "The NGO is working together with the World Health Organization and some other local organizations. All the money raised from this project goes straight towards these organizations, and they try to promote education and the importance of clean drinking water and sanitization," he added.

Steinmann said it is important to be environmentally-conscious and spread awareness. "Environment is a very important topic in terms of climate change. It's important to be environmentally-conscious. Given the problems facing us due to global climate change, I think we've to change the way we live. I try to avoid wasting anything. I don't think it's a big deal; it's just about being more environmentally-conscious yourself and spreading awareness," the player said. (ANI)

