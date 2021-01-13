Cricket-UAE v Ireland third ODI called off due to quarantine protocols

The third one-day international between the United Arab Emirates and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday has been called off because the hosts are still in quarantine following COVID-19 cases in their camp, the Emirates Cricket Board said on Wednesday. The second match of the four-game series was postponed on Tuesday when four more UAE players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total to seven COVID-19 cases.

"Emirates Cricket Board confirms that tomorrow's match in the Sky247.net Abu Dhabi ODI Series 2021 against Ireland has been suspended," the board said in a statement http://emiratescricket.com/whatsnew/Emirates%20Cricket%20Board%20Statement%20-%20UAE%20v%20Ireland%20January%2014. "Although no new positive cases have been returned the decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made due to the UAE team remaining in quarantine as directed by authorities on January 11th."

UAE beat Ireland by six wickets in the first match.

