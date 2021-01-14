Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 19th round of Premier League fixtures from Jan. 16-18. (All times in GMT): Jan. 16, Saturday

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion (1230) * This is the first Premier League meeting between the teams since February 2012, when Wolves were beaten 5-1 at home by West Brom.

* Wolves have won one of their last four Premier League games against West Brom (L2 D1). * West Brom have won three of their last five games in all competitions away to Wolves (L2).

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) * This is the first meeting between the teams since March 2017, when Leeds beat Brighton 2-0 in the second-tier Championship.

* Leeds have lost seven of their last 10 games in all competitions against Brighton (W2 D1). * Brighton have won three of their last five games in all competitions at Leeds (L2).

West Ham United v Burnley (1500) * West Ham have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Burnley (W1).

* West Ham have not scored in their last three games against Burnley. * Burnley have lost three of their last five Premier League games at West Ham (W2).

Fulham v Chelsea (1730) * Fulham have not won against Chelsea since March 2006, when they beat Chelsea 1-0 at home.

* Chelsea are unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions against Fulham (W12 D7). * The last time the teams met was in March 2019, when Chelsea recorded a 2-1 win at Fulham.

Leicester City v Southampton (2000) * Leicester have won three of their last five games against Southampton (L2).

* Southampton have won two of their last five games in all competitions at Leicester (L1 D2). * Leicester are on a four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, while Southampton are unbeaten in their three games.

Jan. 17, Sunday Aston Villa v Everton (1200)

* Villa have won two of their last five Premier League games against Everton (L2 D1). * Everton have won three of their last five Premier League games at Villa (L2).

* The last time the teams met was in July 2020, when they played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park. Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur (1405)

* Sheffield United have won two of their last five games in all competitions against Spurs (L1 D2). * Spurs have lost three of their last five games in all competitions at Sheffield United (D2).

* Spurs last won against the Blades in January 2015, when they beat them 1-0 in the League Cup. Liverpool v Manchester United (1630)

* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against United, last losing 2-1 to them in March 2018 at Old Trafford. * United have won once in their last 10 games in all competitions against Liverpool (L3 D6).

* United last won at Anfield in January 2016, beating them 1-0 in the Premier League. Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1915)

* City are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against Palace, last losing 3-2 to them at home in December 2018. * Palace have lost three of their last five games at City (W1 D1).

* The last time the teams met was in January 2020, when they played out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad stadium. Jan. 18, Monday

Arsenal v Newcastle United (2000) * Arsenal have won each of their previous five games in all competitions against Newcastle.

* Newcastle have lost each of their previous five Premier League games at Arsenal. * Newcastle last defeated Arsenal in April 2018, beating them 2-1 at home in the Premier League. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

