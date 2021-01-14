Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Rankireddy, Shetty bow out

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Thursday bowed out of the Thailand Open after stumbling to a loss in the second round.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 14-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 08:46 IST
Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Rankireddy, Shetty bow out
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Thursday bowed out of the Thailand Open after stumbling to a loss in the second round. The pair was defeated by the Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight games 21-19, 21-17. Rankireddy and Shetty failed to get going from the very start and the duo was defeated in straight games.

The second-round match lasted for 34 minutes, and the Indian pair stumbled to bow out of the tournament. Rankireddy and Shetty had cruised into the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open here on Wednesday. The world number ten Indian pair outclassed the South Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae 19-21, 21-16, 21-14 in the first round of the tournament.

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action later today in their respective second-round matches. PV Sindhu was earlier knocked out of the tournament after suffering a loss in the first round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Gavaskar entitled to his opinion, doesn't affect us one bit, says Paine

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Thursday said former India great Sunil Gavaskar is entitled to his opinion, but it does not affect the Australian team one bit. As the third Test between India and Australia ended as a draw, Sunil Gavaska...

Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Rankireddy, Shetty bow out

Indian mens doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Thursday bowed out of the Thailand Open after stumbling to a loss in the second round. The pair was defeated by the Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiaw...

Thousands of pilgrims take holy dip at Gangasagar on Makar Sankranti

Thousands of pilgrims took the holy dip on Makar Sankranti at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni temple here on Thursday.The pilgrimage is taking place amid strict COVID-19 health safety...

S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove oil giant CNOOC due to sanctions

SP Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday it will remove oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corps CNOOC securities due to U.S. sanctions.The securities CNOOC Ltd ADR and CNOOC Ltd H Shares will be removed from impacted indices on or be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021