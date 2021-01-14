BBL: Mitchell Marsh sidelined from bowling, likely to return as batsman for Perth Scorchers

Australia and Perth Scorchers all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has sustained a moderate grade left side strain while bowling against the Hobart Hurricanes. He will begin a short rehabilitation period and return as a batsman when ready later for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Marsh will fly to Canberra on Thursday alongside his Scorchers teammates ahead of Saturday night's clash with the Sydney Sixers at Manuka Oval. "Mitch will begin a short rehabilitation period and return as a batter when ready later in the tournament. We do not expect Mitch will be ready to return as a bowler for the remainder of the BBL," said Western Australian Cricket Association Sports Science Sports Medicine Manager Nick Jones in a statement.

Earlier this week, Marsh re-signed a four-year deal with Perth Scorchers. Marsh has been in blistering home-town form for Perth and was at his destructive best in a Player of the Match performance against the Sydney Sixers last week. He blasted an unbeaten 57 runs from 27 deliveries, including two brutal sixes to go with a tidy 1-12 with the ball. "I'm thrilled to be re-committing to the Scorchers for the next four BBL seasons. I'm a very proud West Australian, I love representing the Scorchers and playing in front of our home crowds in Perth," Marsh said in an official statement on Monday.

Marsh recently surpassed his brother Shaun Marsh as the Scorchers all-time leading run-scorer, he's clubbed 1,632 runs at an average of 38.85, and has 22 wickets to his name. (ANI)

