Air Chief Marshal Inspects IAF Station Ojhar
IAF chief congratulated Air Force personnel in Nashik for receiving the President's Colours and being recognized as the best depot. The depot was awarded the Colours on March 8th. The CAS visited a photo exhibition showcasing the depot's history and interacted with air warriors and veterans.
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari congratulated Air Force depot personnel for receiving the President's Colours during his visit to the IAF station at Ojhar in Nashik district.
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) also extended his greetings in view of the Base Repair Depot being recognised as the best depot of the maintenance command for the year 2023.
The Depot personnel were awarded the President's Colours on March 8.
The CAS also visited a photo exhibition depicting the history and milestones of the Depot and interacted with serving air warriors and air veterans on Tuesday, a Defence release stated.
He was accompanied by his wife Neeta Chaudhari, President of, Air Force Family Welfare Association.
