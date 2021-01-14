Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Villa v Everton postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:00 IST
Soccer-Villa v Everton postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Aston Villa's home match against Everton on Sunday has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Midlands club, the Premier League said on Thursday. "Following the rescheduling of Villa's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, which was due to be played last night, a significant number of players and staff remain in isolation," the league said in a statement.

"As a result, the Premier League Board has agreed to Aston Villa's request to postpone their match on Sunday." Newcastle United's postponed game at Villa has been rescheduled for Jan. 23.

The fixture, which was due to take place at Villa Park on Dec. 4, was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Newcastle's training centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT-France's Le Maire: resolving trade sanctions is my priority for Biden administration

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that resolving trade sanctions was his priority with the incoming U.S. administration in order to keep a trade war from adding to the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.U.S. P...

Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help

Norwegian Air, which challenged British Airways and other long-established rivals by launching transatlantic flights, said on Thursday it will end those services, causing 2,000 job losses, and seek government help. The budget airline, found...

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.DEL35 PB-FARMERS-LD MANN BKU leader Mann recuses himself from SC committee on farm laws Chandigarh Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday said he is recu...

Indonesia health workers urge public to get vaccinated at campaign launch

Health workers at a clinic in Jakarta on Thurday urged Indonesians to get vaccinated as a nationwide rollout of a COVID-19 inoculation programme started in the worlds fourth most populous country.Indonesia faces one of the worst coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021