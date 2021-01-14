Soccer-Villa v Everton postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Aston Villa's home match against Everton on Sunday has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Midlands club, the Premier League said on Thursday. "Following the rescheduling of Villa's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, which was due to be played last night, a significant number of players and staff remain in isolation," the league said in a statement.

"As a result, the Premier League Board has agreed to Aston Villa's request to postpone their match on Sunday." Newcastle United's postponed game at Villa has been rescheduled for Jan. 23.

The fixture, which was due to take place at Villa Park on Dec. 4, was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Newcastle's training centre.

