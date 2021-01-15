Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Confident Mumbai look to continue momentum against determined Hyderabad

Enjoying their best campaign so far in the Indian Super League, table-toppers Mumbai City FC will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a determined Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium here on Saturday.The Islanders have managed to record eight wins in 10 games and collect 25 points, to sit on top of the table.

PTI | Bambolim | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:33 IST
ISL: Confident Mumbai look to continue momentum against determined Hyderabad

Enjoying their best campaign so far in the Indian Super League, table-toppers Mumbai City FC will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a determined Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium here on Saturday.

The Islanders have managed to record eight wins in 10 games and collect 25 points, to sit on top of the table. But it's the team's improving performance that matters to coach Sergio Lobera.

''I am very happy with the results so far. It's very difficult to keep this situation (going) but the most important thing for us is not the table but improving our performance,'' Lobera said on the eve of the clash.

The Islanders have scored (17) in each of their last nine games, wherein they also remained unbeaten. Their defence has also been great. They haven't conceded any goals against the top three teams in the league. And Lobera credited his players, saying they have given collective performances so far.

''I'm very happy and proud of my players. It's not easy to implement our style of play in a short time,'' stated Lobera. ''If we want to win trophies, the level of our Indian players has to be high throughout the season.'' In their previous encounter against Hyderabad, Mumbai had walked away with a 2-0 win. But Lobera said that this time it will be a difficult game for his side. Hyderabad's Indian contingent has been impressive this season and that's one reason why the club is still in the top half, occupying the fourth spot, despite their foreign players being inconsistent.

''I'm sure it's going to be a good game. They play a similar style (to ours). They have good Indian players and also very experienced foreign players.

''It's going to be a different game because they have a full squad now. But the most important thing for us is to focus on our style of play,'' Lobera said.

Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez admitted that Mumbai looked a formidable side in the ongoing ISL. ''Mumbai is of course the strongest team in this league. I continue saying that they will be the champions in the regular season because you know in the play-offs, not always the best team wins.'' Marquez said that despite the odds being against them, his team would stick to their style of football. ''We can change some details in our game tomorrow but it's important not to lose our style of play. Of course, we have to make some changes in the line-up but it will be a very difficult game,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU regulator says emails on assessment of COVID-19 vaccines leaked online

Several internal and confidential emails about the evaluation process of COVID-19 vaccines have been leaked on the internet in a cyber attack on the European Medicines Agency that it disclosed last month, the regulator said on Friday.The dr...

PVR reports Q3 net loss of Rs 49 cr

Multiplex operator PVR on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, as it continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.The company had logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 36...

FEATURE-'Love jihad' law seen trampling women's hard-earned freedoms in India

By Roli Srivastava MUMBAI, Jan 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Mehaks parents found out she was having a relationship with a Muslim man, they locked her in her bedroom, seized her phone and bank cards and installed security cameras at ...

Family of Lockerbie bomber lose posthumous appeal against his conviction

The family of Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the only person found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing which killed 270, have failed to overturn his conviction after losing a posthumous appeal in a Scottish court on Friday. Megrahi,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021