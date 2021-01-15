Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Tendulkar makes Mumbai senior team debut, albeit in a losing cause

Budding left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, made his Mumbai senior team debut on Friday in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Haryana, which the hosts lost by eight wickets here.In the Elite E League group clash played at the suburban BKC ground, Mumbai made 143 after opting to bat first, a target which Haryana overhauled in 17.4 overs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:06 IST
Arjun Tendulkar makes Mumbai senior team debut, albeit in a losing cause

Budding left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, made his Mumbai senior team debut on Friday in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Haryana, which the hosts lost by eight wickets here.

In the Elite E League group clash played at the suburban BKC ground, Mumbai made 143 after opting to bat first, a target which Haryana overhauled in 17.4 overs. Arjun had an off day with the ball as he returned with rather unimpressive figures of 1/34 in the three overs that he bowled.

He dismissed Haryana opener Chaitya Bishnoi (4) cheaply after he edged a delivery to wicket-keeper Aditya Tare to claim his maiden wicket for the Mumbai senior team.

Incidentally, his legendary father's last Ranji Trophy game was against Haryana back in 2013.

Arjun didn't get the chance to face a single delivery when Mumbai batted as the team was bundled out in 19.3 overs. Haryana then rode on one-down Himanshu Rana's blazing unbeaten 75 off 53 balls to chase down the target with consummate ease. The 21-year-old Arjun has now qualified for the IPL auctions, as he has made his debut for the Mumbai team.

Tendulkar junior was added to the Mumbai squad, along with another pacer Krutik Hanagavadi, by the Salil Ankola-led selection committee, after the BCCI permitted a total of 22 players to be selected.

Over the years, Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has also been a part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

The budding pacer has been seen bowling to the Indian national team in the nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when it toured Sri Lanka in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Investor wealth declines over Rs 2.23 lakh cr tracking weak markets

Investor wealth on Friday declined over Rs 2.23 lakh crore as markets cracked.The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 549.49 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 49,034.67. During the day, it plunged 788.37 points to 48,795.79.Following the bearish ...

Citigroup quarterly profit beats estimates as loan loss provisions slow

Citigroup Inc reported a 7 decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday but beat Wall Street expectations, as an improving economic outlook allowed it to release cash it had previously set aside for bad loans.The 900 billion stimulus package ...

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners Wipro to set up Global Digital Hub in India

IT services major Wipro on Friday said it has been selected as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA to establish the latters first Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad that will employ 1,000 people.This digita...

IPL Auction 2021: Franchises must complete retention process by January 20

By Baidurjo Bhose With the mini-auction ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL inching closer, franchises looking to retain players must complete the process by January 20. Indian players who dont have a contract and wis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021