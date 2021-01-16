Left Menu
Development News Edition

No excuse for that shot: Gavaskar slams Rohit

As Rohit Sharma gifted his wicket on day two of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at Brisbane, former skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday did not hold back on his criticism and said that there is no excuse for Rohit to be playing that kind of shot.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 16-01-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 11:54 IST
No excuse for that shot: Gavaskar slams Rohit
Rohit Sharma (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Rohit Sharma gifted his wicket on day two of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at Brisbane, former skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday did not hold back on his criticism and said that there is no excuse for Rohit to be playing that kind of shot. Rohit played a knock of 44 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test, but in trying to hit a six, Rohit ended up gifting his wicket to off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

"Why? Why? Why? That is an unbelievable shot. That's an irresponsible shot. There is a fielder at long-on, there is a fielder there at deep square leg. You have just hit a boundary a couple of balls earlier, why would you play that shot? You are a senior player, there is no excuse, absolutely no excuse for that shot. An unneccessary wicket, gifted away. Total unneccessary," said Gavaskar while commentating for Channel 7. In trying to be positive, Rohit chipped the ball to deepish mid-on and as a result, he was sent back to the pavilion.

At the tea interval, India's score reads 62/2 and the visitors are still trailing the hosts by 307 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are currently unbeaten on 8 and 2 respectively. In the second session, 62 runs were scored from 26 overs. Shubman Gill and Rohit lost their wickets in the second session on day two, and now Pujara and Rahane are tasked with ensuring that the visitors do not fall behind.

After bundling out Australia for 369, India got off to a bad start with the bat as the visitors lost the opening wicket of Shubman Gill (7) in the seventh over of the innings. Pujara then joined Rohit in the middle and the duo played cautiously against the Australian pace attack. Pujara and Rohit formed a 49-run stand, but as soon as India started to look comfortable, Nathan Lyon dismissed Rohit (44), reducing India to 60/2. In the end, Pujara and Rahane ensured that the visitors did not lose more wickets before the tea interval.

Earlier in the first session, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar took six wickets among themselves as India bundled out Australia for 369. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for Australia as he played a knock of 108 while for India, Thakur, Sundar, and Natarajan scalped three wickets each. The first session on day two saw 95 runs being scored from 28.2 overs. On the first day of the fourth Test, Marnus Labuschagne had played a knock of 108 runs to give the hosts an upper edge in the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

An actor has to be an activist: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub

Being aware is his biggest asset, says actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub who views his role as an idealistic student leader in Tandav as perhaps the closest a character has come to resemble the person he really is an artiste-activist looking to cha...

Azerbaijan to open restaurants but other coronavirus restrictions extended

Azerbaijan will allow cafes and restaurants to open their doors to customers from Feb. 1 but other coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be extended until April, the government said on Saturday. Measures to stem the spread of the virus wer...

Rohit's dismissal puts India on backfoot after rookie attack restricts Australia to 369

Rohit Sharmas indiscreet shot selection pegged India back after rookie bowling attack restricted Australia to 369 on a rain-curtailed second day of the fourth Test on Saturday.With heavy thundershowers preventing any play in the post tea se...

Over 130 flights delayed at Delhi Airport due to dense fog

Around 80 flights from Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi to several destinations were delayed due to dense fog and other technical reasons, an airport official said on Saturday. They further informed that over 50 flights arriving...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021