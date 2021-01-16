The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC at Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND Rohit's dismissal puts India on backfoot after rookie attack restricts Australia to 369 (Eds: Adds details at stumps) Brisbane, Jan 16 (PTI) Rohit Sharma's indiscreet shot selection pegged India back after rookie bowling attack restricted Australia to 369 on a rain-curtailed second day of the fourth Test on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT No regret of playing that shot off Lyon, I will keep playing such strokes: Rohit Sharma Brisbane, Jan 16 (PTI) Rohit Sharma understands the criticism that his untimely dismissal has invited but the India vice-captain has ''no regrets'' about going after Nathan Lyon, saying that's his way of putting bowlers under pressure.

SPO-CRI-IND-MCDONALD Washington was disciplined and fill Ashwin’s shoes well: McDonald Brisbane, Jan 16 (PTI) Australia's assistant coach Andrew McDonald on Saturday praised the highly inexperienced Indian bowling attack for the final Test and singled out Washington Sundar, saying the young off-spinner filled the shoes of Ravichandran Ashwin ''quite well''. SPO-CRI-AZHARUDDEEN Kerala's Azharuddeen enjoying his moment under the sun, not ''worried'' about IPL auction By Shyam Sundar Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen wouldn't have set out on the arduous journey to emulate the Mohammed Azharuddin of Hyderabad, if not for a cricket-crazy elder brother and a die-hard fan of the former India captain.

SPO-CRI-PANDYA-FATHER-LD DEATH Pandya brothers' father Himanshu dies, Krunal leaves bio-bubble at SMAT (Eds: Adds details, reactions) Vadodara, Jan 16 (PTI) India cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya lost their father Himanshu, who died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT-BOWLERS Natarajan is here to stay with his solid character, liked Shardul's attitude: Rohit praises rookies Brisbane, Jan 16 (PTI) India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma is extremely impressed with Thangarasu Natarajan's ''solid character'' and believes that the Tamil Nadu left-arm seamer is here to stay with his insatiable hunger to succeed at the top level.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-GROUP B Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Assam upsets Bengal, TN continues winning run Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Assam pulled off an upset 13-run win over Bengal in a Elite Group B in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Saturday while Tamil Nadu won its fourth straight match to go top of the points table.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-GROUP C Mushtaq Ali: Baroda continue winning streak; thrash Maharashtra by 60 runs Vadodara, Jan 16 (PTI) Baroda continued their winning run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by claiming a 60-run victory over Maharashtra in an Elite 'C' Group game here on Saturday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri shoots 65 to easily make cut in Sony Open Honolulu, Jan 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri produced his best card at the Waialae Country Club, firing a superb five-under 65 in the second round to easily make the cut at Sony Open here.

SPO-CRI-SCG-RACISM Indian fan complains of racism at SCG during third Test Sydney, Jan 16 (PTI) Sydney Cricket Ground officials have launched an investigation after an Indian supporter alleged that he was subjected to racial profiling and abuse by a security officer during the final day of the third Test against Australia.

SPO-ISL-NEUFC-PREVIEWJamshedpur FC, NorthEast United eye consistency to revive playoff hopes Vasco, Jan 16 (PTI) Coming off back-to-back defeats, Jamshedpur FC will look to get back to winning ways and revive their playoff hopes when they take on struggling NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

