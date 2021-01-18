Fourth Test: India dismiss Australia for 294, to chase 328 to win

Fourth Test: India dismiss Australia for 294, to chase 328 to winPTI | Brisbane | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 11:55 IST
India dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings on day 4 to set themselves a target of 328 to win the fourth and final Test here on Monday.
After capturing four and three wickets respectively in the first two sessions, Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, returned to pick up the remaining three wickets after tea here.
Siraj (5/73) claimed five wickets, while Thakur (4/61) took four and spinner Washington Sundar (1/80) scalped one.
Steve Smith was the top batsman for Australia as he scored an attacking 55, while opener David Warner hit 48 at the top.
The series is currently locked 1-1 after India's remarkable eight-wicket comeback win in the Melbourne Test and a memorable draw in the third Test at Sydney.
Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 369 all out India 1st innings: 336 all out in 111.4 overs.
Australia 2nd innings: 294 allout in 75.5 overs (Steve Smith 55; Mohammed Siraj 5/73, Shardul Thakur 4/61).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Question marks over Australia-India test after boycott threat reports
Pakistan 218-5 at tea on day 1, 2nd test
We won't prefer back-to-back matches in SCG, looking forward to final Test at Gabba: Wade
Heavy rains add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Invoking 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', PM Modi says it will make every Indian proud that two vaccines given emergency use approval are made in India.