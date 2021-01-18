Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dungdung's hat-trick helps Indian junior women's hockey team beat Chile 5-3

PTI | Santiago | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:51 IST
Dungdung's hat-trick helps Indian junior women's hockey team beat Chile 5-3

Striker Beauty Dungdung scored a hat-trick as the Indian junior women's hockey team thrashed its Chilean counterparts 5-3 in a high-scoring match to make a successful return to competition following a year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The striker from Jharkhand scored in the 29th, 38th and 52nd minutes, while Lalrindiki (14th) and Sangita Kumari (30th) also registered their names on the scoresheet for India.

Chile's goals were scored by Simone Avelli (10th), Paula Sanz (25th) and Fernanda Arrieta (49th).

The match started with the Chile junior team retaining most of the possession, and scoring in the 10th minute as Avelli was on the end of a perfect pass to score the hosts' opening goal.

However, India struck back just four minutes later as forward Lalrindiki found herself in the right spot at the right time to score the equalizer in the 14th minute.

The hosts were then presented with a glorious opportunity to restore their advantage as they were awarded a Penalty Corner in the 25th minute. It was Sanz who stepped up to execute it, and was successful in doing so, thereby giving Chile a 2-1 lead. Despite the setback, India continued to fight back, and dominated proceedings in the latter stages of the second quarter, and scored twice in two minutes to turn the game around.

First, it was Dungdung in the 29th minute who finished off a beautiful team move to make it 2-2, and then Sangita saw her shot hit the back of the goalposts, which made it 3-2 in India's favour. The visitors then took control of the match in the last two quarters, keeping possession, and initiating swift attacking moves to build pressure on their opponents.

The pressure did finally pay off in the 38th minute as Dungdung added a second to her name, and India's fourth goal. However, Chile made use of a Penalty Corner in the 49th minute to pull a goal back through Arrieta, and make for a nervy finish to the game. But India's young guns did not leave any room for a Chilean comeback, as they added a fifth goal to their tally in the 52nd minute through Dungdung, who completed a superb hat-trick of goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon faces backlash from Indian ruling party lawmakers over web series 'Tandav'; Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Amazon faces backlash from Indian ruling party lawmakers over web series TandavA local official from Indias ruling Hindu nationalist party on Sunday registered a police complaint a...

WhatsApp delays enforcement of updated privacy policy to May 15 amid backlash

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has decided to delay the deployment of its privacy terms by three months, following backlash from users. According to Mashable, as it stands, the new data-sharing policy wont be enforced until May 15,...

Racold Wins the Most Prestigious BEE Award for the 10th Time

Bureau of Energy Efficiency recognizes Racold under electric storage water heater categoryMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaRacold, Indias largest provider of water heating solutions, has added yet another milestone to its cred...

Two arrested for bank fraud

Two men were arrested in connection with a case of bank fraud in central Delhis Karol Bagh, police said on Monday.The accused Anurag 22 and his accomplice Anil Kumar 29 used to steal cheques from different banks and forge names and account ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021