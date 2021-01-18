Ind vs Aus: Boys pumped to try and regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, says Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith said his team is in a "nice place" in the fourth Test against India and stressed that they are "pumped" to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India need 324 runs on the final day to take the series which is currently level at 1-1. "We are certainly not weathermen and do not know if it (rain) is coming. So, you have to play the game as you, sort of, see it. I think the game is in a nice place for us. The wicket started to play a few tricks today. Tomorrow it will be about bowling good areas, letting the natural variations of day 5 wicket do its work, and hopefully, we can hold onto all the chances," Smith said after the end of day's play.

Mohammed Siraj was at his best during Australia's second innings as the pacer picked his first wicket-wicket haul to end the hosts' innings on 294 here at the Gabba on Monday. In the final session, with rain playing spoilsport, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could face just 1.5 overs on the fourth evening before the umpires decided to call for early stumps.

Smith said his side won't go too hard in search of wickets and will focus only on bowling in the right areas. "For us, it is just about being patient and not searching too much as the more you go for searching on these kinds of tracks, you probably do not get the rewards. It is just about hitting good areas consistently and letting the natural variation of the wicket take its course," he said.

"It is going to be an interestingly final day. The boys are excited about tomorrow and pumped to try and regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy," Smith added. (ANI)

