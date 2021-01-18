Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Atletico seek CAS resolution to Trippier case after FIFA rejects appeal

The FA's report on Trippier's ban showed he had provided information around his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico to friends who placed bets on the move.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:15 IST
Soccer-Atletico seek CAS resolution to Trippier case after FIFA rejects appeal

Atletico Madrid are appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after FIFA rejected their appeal against defender Kieran Trippier's 10-week suspension for violating betting rules in England, a club spokesman said on Monday.

The club will immediately file an appeal to sport's highest court over Trippier's ban, which was ordered by England's Football Association (FA) on Dec. 23, the spokesman added. The FA ruled Trippier violated rules forbidding providing information to third parties over his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico in 2019, although FIFA placed an injunction on the ban on Jan. 2 following an appeal by Atletico.

The La Liga leaders had argued that an FA ban should not affect them as Trippier had not yet joined the club when he committed the infraction but a FIFA committee rejected their appeal on Monday, confirming the ban had "worldwide effect". That ruling means the England full back is banned from playing until Feb. 28, but if CAS agrees to hear the case he will be allowed to keep playing until a decision is made.

The ban cannot be extended beyond Feb. 28, irrespective of what CAS decides. Trippier, 30, missed two La Liga games due to the suspension but returned and provided an assist in last Tuesday's 2-0 win over Sevilla following the injunction.

Before the ban was announced, he had played every minute for Atletico in La Liga and the Champions League. The FA's report on Trippier's ban showed he had provided information around his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico to friends who placed bets on the move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand records 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally surged to 94,923 on Monday with 120 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 1,617 as six more people succumbed to the disease, a state health department bulletin said.Nainital district reported the highe...

13 candidates file nominations for UP Legislative Council polls

Thirteen candidates -- 10 of the BJP, two of the Samajwadi Party and an Independent -- have filed their nominations for the January 28 election to 12 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the Election Commission said Monday.Monday...

De Kock admits security was a concern before reaching Pakistan

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock has admitted that security was a point of concern before the side reached Pakistan to play the upcoming two-match Test series. Pakistan and South Africa will be locking horns in the two-match Test series...

Lebanon's COVID-19 spike overwhelms battered hospitals and exhausted doctors

COVID-19 patients wait on pavements outside hospitals in Beirut, where emergency rooms are packed and intensive care beds full. Inside, exhausted healthcare workers are succumbing themselves - doctors at one hospital, asking not to be named...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021