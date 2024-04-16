Left Menu

Soccer-Al-Ain v Al-Hilal Asian Champions League semi-final postponed due to bad weather

The Asian Champions League semi-final first leg match between Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 18:30 IST
The Asian Champions League semi-final first leg match between Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday. The match was scheduled to be played later on Tuesday in Al Ain, UAE, but will now be played on Wednesday after the country experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The UAE authorities had urged residents to stay at home due to the weather conditions. "The UAE Football Association has suspended all football activities for Tuesday, keeping in view the safety of all fans, players and stakeholders," AFC said in a statement.

