NFL-Chiefs QB Mahomes remains in concussion protocol

Mahomes was evaluated for a concussion on Sunday after getting yanked to the ground during the third quarter of Kansas City's divisional round playoff win over the Cleveland Browns and did not return to the game. "He's in the protocol, and we'll just follow that and see how he does here in the next couple days," Reid said in a message tweeted by the Chiefs' digital media producer.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 01:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Patrick Mahomes' status for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills remains up in the air as the Super Bowl MVP is still in concussion protocol, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Monday. Mahomes was evaluated for a concussion on Sunday after getting yanked to the ground during the third quarter of Kansas City's divisional round playoff win over the Cleveland Browns and did not return to the game.

"He's in the protocol, and we'll just follow that and see how he does here in the next couple days," Reid said in a message tweeted by the Chiefs' digital media producer. "I just leave that with (athletic trainer) Rick (Burkholder) and the docs because of the protocol it's a no brainer for the coaching staff, you don't have to think about it... I can't tell you from a medical standpoint where he's at. I don't know that."

On the play, with the Chiefs facing a third-and-one, Mahomes went for the first down but was denied by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson and the front of his helmet slammed into the ground. Mahomes appeared dazed after he got up from the hit and was helped off the field before he eventually jogged to the Chiefs' locker room where he was further evaluated.

The quarterback's availability for the AFC Championship will depend on his progress through the NFL's concussion protocol in the week ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

