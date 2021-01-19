Left Menu
Tendulkar, Sehwag lead praises for Indian team after 'historic' win

The cricket fraternity, led by BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and legend Sachin Tendulkar, hailed India's remarkable win at The Gabba on Tuesday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

19-01-2021
India beat Australia at The Gabba to take the series 2-1 (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

The cricket fraternity, led by BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and legend Sachin Tendulkar, hailed India's remarkable win at The Gabba on Tuesday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1. Tendulkar praised Team India and said in every session there was a new hero who stepped up to the occasion to deliver for his side.

"EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!Congrats India," Tendulkar tweeted. Former batsman Sehwag said after what had happened in Adelaide -- bundled for 36 in the second innings -- the win on Tuesday has given joy of a lifetime. He even went onto rate the victory above a World Cup win.

"Khushi ke maare pagal. This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai. From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special. And yes,there is a reason Pant is extra special," Sehwag tweeted. Former India batsman VVS Laxman hailed the head coach Ravi Shastri's effort in leading the young side. He also praised the captaincy of Rahane for giving a lot of confidence to the youngsters.

"Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gill and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages," Laxman tweeted. "@ajinkyarahane88 led the side brilliantly, giving a lot of confidence to youngsters and Pujara exhibited his steely resolve once again. Can't forget the young bowling unit. Fantastic team effort," he added.

Rishabh 'nerves of steel' Pant will be forgiven for all the mistakes he made through the series with wicket-keeping gloves in hand as each of the 89 runs that he scored in the final hour on Tuesday was worth its weight in gold. It was only poetic justice that he hit a boundary to win India a thriller. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. (ANI)

