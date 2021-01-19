Soccer-Veteran Mandzukic signs for Milan on free transfer

Left Menu
AC Milan have signed veteran Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer until the end of the season, with an option to extend the contract for a further year, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:07 IST
AC Milan have signed veteran Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer until the end of the season, with an option to extend the contract for a further year, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday. Mandzukic has been without a club since last summer when his contract at Qatar's Al-Duhail was terminated by mutual consent. He scored one goal in seven appearances in the Middle East.

The 34-year-old had spent the previous four years at Juventus, scoring 31 league goals in 118 Serie A appearances, and returns to Italy to line-up in an experienced Milan attack alongside 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic. "I am very happy," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sport Italia when asked about Mandzukic's imminent arrival following Milan's win at Cagliari on Monday.

"There will be two of us to scare the opponents now." Mandzukic will be handed the number nine shirt at his new club.

