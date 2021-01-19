Mandžukić returns to Italy, signs for league leader AC Milan

AC Milan signed 34-year-old Mario Mandžukić on Tuesday, giving 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic support in attack for the Italian league leader's title challenge.

Milan said the Croatia veteran "agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one.'' Mandžukić returns to Serie A — where he won four straight titles with Juventus from 2015-19 — after a spell in Qatar with league winner Al-Duhail.

Milan is seeking a first Serie A title for 10 years and leads by three points from city rival Inter.

Milan is also in the Europa League round of 32 and faces Red Star Belgrade next month.

Mandžukić will wear the No. 9 shirt, the club said.

He won a Champions League title with Bayern Munich in 2013 and scored for Juventus in a 4-1 loss in the 2017 final against Real Madrid.

Mandžukić is also the only player to score for both teams in a World Cup final, in Croatia's 4-2 loss to France in 2018.

