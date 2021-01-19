Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandžukić returns to Italy, signs for league leader AC Milan

PTI | Milan | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:47 IST
Mandžukić returns to Italy, signs for league leader AC Milan

AC Milan signed 34-year-old Mario Mandžukić on Tuesday, giving 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic support in attack for the Italian league leader's title challenge.

Milan said the Croatia veteran "agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one.'' Mandžukić returns to Serie A — where he won four straight titles with Juventus from 2015-19 — after a spell in Qatar with league winner Al-Duhail.

Milan is seeking a first Serie A title for 10 years and leads by three points from city rival Inter.

Milan is also in the Europa League round of 32 and faces Red Star Belgrade next month.

Mandžukić will wear the No. 9 shirt, the club said.

He won a Champions League title with Bayern Munich in 2013 and scored for Juventus in a 4-1 loss in the 2017 final against Real Madrid.

Mandžukić is also the only player to score for both teams in a World Cup final, in Croatia's 4-2 loss to France in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sweden registers 9,779 new COVID-19 cases, 268 deaths since Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 9,779 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compares to 17,395 cases the corresponding period ...

European countries struggle to make most of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Some European countries are drawing fewer than the approved six doses from Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine vials, meaning shots are likely going to waste even as nations plead for more.Officials and healthcare professionals in France,...

Cricket-Captain Kohli, PM Modi lead tributes to India's grit in Australia

Indias regular captain Virat Kohli joined the countrys Prime Minister Narendra Modi in paying tribute to Ajinkya Rahane and his team who defied massive odds to script a memorable 2-1 series victory in Australia on Tuesday. Kohli had returne...

Kenya braces for return of devastating locust swarms

Swarms of desert locusts have reappeared in East Africa to the dismay of farmers and villagers who witnessed them wreak havoc on their crops and pasture in previous years. Locust swarms first soared in number in late 2019, as a result of un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021