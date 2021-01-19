Left Menu
Soccer-Norwegian Hege Riise appointed interim England women's coach

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:00 IST
Soccer-Norwegian Hege Riise appointed interim England women's coach
England appointed former Norway midfielder Hege Riise as interim coach of the women's team on Tuesday after Phil Neville stood down to take over at Major League Soccer (MLS) men's side Inter Miami.

The FA said in a statement that Riise would be supported by former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson and women's technical head Kay Cossington. The move brings one of the great pioneers of the game to the Lionesses.

Part of a Norway team that was a global powerhouse in the 90s and early 2000s, Riise won the UEFA Women's Championship in 1993, the World Cup in 1995 and a gold medal at the Sydney Olympics during an international career that included 188 caps.

