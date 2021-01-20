Left Menu
We did our best, but credit to Team India: Warner

Australia opening batsman David Warner on Wednesday lauded Team India for retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under and the left-handed batter admitted that while the hosts gave it their best, they ended up second against a very good opposition.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:33 IST
Team India (Photo/ Virender Sehwag Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

Warner shared two photos on Instagram, the first one was before the series started with Virat Kohli and Tim Paine getting ready for a photo-op with the trophy, and the second photo was of Rishabh Pant guiding India to a win in Brisbane. "The first pic started like this and second pic ended like this!! Not the result we would have liked but credit where credit is due. Well done team India on the series win. Some great stories will and have come out of this for India. For us, we fought hard and did our very best, but we were outplayed. Well done to @patcummins30 for a man of the series," Warner wrote on Instagram.

"This is why we love the game of test cricket, it's very very tough and takes a lot of mental strength. Onto South Africa now and need to win to stay in the test championship race," he added. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

Virat Kohli had also returned home after the first Test as he along with his wife Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their first child. Kohli announced that they had been blessed with a baby girl on the very day when the Indian team played out of its skin to draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories in Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded an epic draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, the line-up overcame adversity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

