Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prannoy fights through pain to upset Christie in Thailand Open

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:44 IST
Prannoy fights through pain to upset Christie in Thailand Open

Indian shuttler H S Prannoy battled through pain in his ribcage and a shoulder injury to stun Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie in the opening round of Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament here on Wednesday.

A former top 10 player, Prannoy showed great resilience in the men's singles competition and didn't let the physical discomfort disturb his focus, outwitting the world number seven Christie 18-21 21-16 23-21 in a thrilling contest that clocked an hour and 15 minutes.

It is Prannoy's first win against the sixth seeded Indonesian in last four attempts.

The 28-year-old from Kerala had spent two weeks stressing over his physical and mental health after contracting COVID-19 last November.

The infection left him with pain in his ribcage even though everything looked normal in the tests.

He could resume training only in the second week of December but had to go through the ordeal of a false COVID positive result ahead of the Yonex Thailand Open last week.

''I haven't practised the last few days and my rib was hurting. Probably there's a muscle inflammation because I was coughing a lot when I had COVID,'' said Prannoy, who will next take on Malaysia's Daren Liew.

''Today I just wanted to stay in there as there were no expectations.'' Prannoy, who had failed to complete the job after doing all the hard work against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia last week, seemed determined as he recovered from the first game reversal to open up a 8-3 lead in the second and reeled off four points on the trot twice to roar back into the contest.

He had a 11-8 lead in the decider but Jonatan marched ahead to 16-12 and then grabbed two match points after Prannoy suffered a bad fall during a crucial rally which left him on the floor in pain.

''I had a fall when he had match point and hurt my left shoulder,'' said Prannoy, who had to receive treatment before resuming play. ''I felt it was dislocated but it went back into place. Right now it's ok but it might start hurting again after a while.'' Prannoy and Sameer Verma will carry India's charge in the men's singles after the withdrawal of fellow colleagues B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth.

Praneeth and his roommate Srikanth were forced to pull out after the former tested positive for COVID-19.

Among other Indians in the fray, the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat New Zealand's combination of Oliver Leydon-Davis and Abhinav Manota 23-21 21-17 to enter the second round.

However, the women's doubles pair of N Sikky Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa bowed out after losing 11-21 19-21 to German duo of Linda Efler and Isabel Herttrich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC appoints retd. judge as returning officer to conduct polls of Delhi Badminton Association New '

The Delhi High Court has appointed one of its retired judges as Returning Officer RO to supervise and control the elections of the Delhi Capital Badminton Association DCBA.Justice Prathiba M Singh appointed Justice Retd. Brijesh Sethi as th...

Acting AG Rosen stepping down as Trump administration ends

Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will step down on Wednesday after temporarily heading the Justice Department and serving as the No. 2 official since May 2019, overseeing its Big Tech probe and other wide-ranging investigations.Ro...

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain -study

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus discovered in Britain which has spread around the world, according to results of further lab tests released on Wednesd...

Won't attend swearing-in, would attract unnecessary media attention if I contract COVID-19: Harris' maternal uncle

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran said that he is not attending it amid the pandemic as he believes the risk is not worth taking since it will only draw unwante...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021