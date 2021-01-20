Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2021: KXIP release Maxwell, Cottrell ahead of mini auction

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Wednesday announced that they have decided to retain 16 members of their IPL 2020 squad and the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell have been released from the squad.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:32 IST
IPL 2021: KXIP release Maxwell, Cottrell ahead of mini auction
KXIP (Photo/ KL Rahul Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Wednesday announced that they have decided to retain 16 members of their IPL 2020 squad and the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell have been released from the squad. The likes of KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Shami will be seen for KXIP this season. While, key performers of last season like Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, and Ravi Bishnoi have also been retained.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell who had a poor IPL 2020 season has been released. Maxwell was bought for INR 10.75 crores ahead of the 2020 season, but he was not able to do justice to his price tag. KXIP's retained players: Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordon, Darshan Nalkande, Harpeet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin.

Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoin, K Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh. KXIP had finished the IPL 2020 season at the sixth spot under the leadership of KL Rahul.

Punjab is yet to win the IPL title and the side has made it to the finals in 2014. But they suffered a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Armed men try to storm governor's house in Sudan's Darfur

Armed men opened fire overnight, trying to storm the residence of a provincial governor in Sudans restive Darfur region but were repelled by guards, officials said Wednesday.There were no injuries or damage in the attempted attack on West D...

Trump departs from White House for one last time as US President

For a final time, outgoing US President Donald Trump has left the White House and made his way to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, just about an hour prior to the Inauguration Day of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala...

Budget must build on recent reforms in labour, education: HR experts

The upcoming budget must build on recent reforms in labour and education and the government should continue to provide policy as well as financial support for skilling to ensure that the workforce in India is future ready, say HR experts.Th...

Trump leaves Washington, Biden to assume U.S. presidency

Republican President Donald Trump left Washington on Wednesday ahead of Joe Bidens swearing in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, with the Democrat assuming the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and bat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021