Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shakib returns with 4-8 as Bangladesh defeats West Indies

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:35 IST
Shakib returns with 4-8 as Bangladesh defeats West Indies

Shakib Al Hasan claimed 4-8 on his return to international cricket as Bangladesh made a winning start to the three-match ODI series by beating West Indies by six wickets in the opening game on Wednesday.

All-rounder Shakib was back after being given a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council in October 2019, with one year suspended, for failing to report approaches from a bookmaker.

Thanks to his wily left-arm spin, Bangladesh bowled the tourists out for 122 in 32.3 overs before reaching 125-4 with 97 balls to spare in reply.

Debutant Hasan Mahmud and fellow fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman also played key roles for the home team, taking 3-28 and 2-20 respectively.

Rain held the players up for about an hour after Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and asked West Indies, featuring six ODI debutants, to bat.

Shakib, in his first game for Bangladesh since the 2019 World Cup, bowled seven overs in a row and ripped through the middle order as West Indies lost three wickets for 11 runs.

Debutant Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell, who hit two sixes, provided some resistance with a partnership of 59 for the sixth wicket.

Mahmud picked up his first wicket by having Powell caught behind for 28 and followed up by trapping Raymon Reifer lbw for naught with his next ball.

Mayers top-scored with 40 before being undone by a Mehidi Hasan delivery that spun sharply.

Tamim, captaining the side for the first time after being appointed last March, then gave Bangladesh a flying start to its reply by hitting 44 before being stumped off West Indies captain Jason Mohammed.

Leg-spinner Akeal Hosein also clean bowled Tamim's fellow opener Liton Das for 14 to claim his first wicket on his debut.

But Mushfiqur Rahim, who finished 19 not out, ensured victory with a reverse-swept boundary past third man. Hosein finished with 3-26 from his 10 overs.

It was Bangladesh’s first match after a nine-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series is part of the ICC World Cup Super League which will determine which teams qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.

A host of West Indies players, including ODI captain Keiron Pollard and test captain Jason Holder, have skipped the tour. The squad was also affected when fast bowler Romario Shepherd and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr., tested positive for COVID-19.

The teams play the remaining ODIs on Friday and Monday, followed by two test matches in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China's capital steps up COVID-19 measures as outbreak persists

Chinas capital Beijing said it will investigate all individuals who entered the city from abroad from Dec. 10 and it shut down a subway station after reporting the biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks. The measu...

China rescuers prepare escape route for trapped gold miners

Rescue teams on Wednesday drilled new holes down a gold mine in Chinas Shandong province, searching for more survivors after an explosion 10 days ago and preparing an escape passage for a group known to still be alive, state media reported....

Armed men try to storm governor's house in Sudan's Darfur

Armed men opened fire overnight, trying to storm the residence of a provincial governor in Sudans restive Darfur region but were repelled by guards, officials said Wednesday.There were no injuries or damage in the attempted attack on West D...

Trump departs from White House for one last time as US President

For a final time, outgoing US President Donald Trump has left the White House and made his way to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, just about an hour prior to the Inauguration Day of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021