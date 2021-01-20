Left Menu
Tennis-Two new ATP 250 events added to 2021 calendar

All other events in the 2021 calendar are unchanged, the ATP said, adding that it had increased the size of the main draw at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to 48 from the current 32.

The men's ATP Tour on Wednesday added two new ATP 250 events in Singapore and Spain to the 2021 calendar to increase playing opportunities that have been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. An indoor hardcourt event in Singapore will be held from Feb. 22-28, after the Australian Open ends on Feb. 21, while the second tournament, an outdoor clay event, will be played in Marbella from April 5-11, straight after the Miami Open.

The Hungarian Open claycourt tournament, which usually takes place in Budapest in April, will be held in Belgrade, Serbia, the hometown of current world number one Novak Djokovic. This year's U.S. men's claycourt championships in Houston have been called off, however.

"The ATP continues to assess opportunities for additional single-year licenses to fill any gaps in the calendar and will communicate any additions in due course," the ATP said in a statement https://www.atptour.com/en/news/atp-2021-calendar-updates-new-events. All other events in the 2021 calendar are unchanged, the ATP said, adding that it had increased the size of the main draw at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to 48 from the current 32.

