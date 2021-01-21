Left Menu
Development News Edition

Victorious Team India arrives home after series win against Australia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 10:38 IST
Victorious Team India arrives home after series win against Australia

Members of the triumphant Indian cricket contingent, including stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri, returned to the country on Thursday after their momentous Test series victory over Australia.

Rahane, Shastri, star batsman Rohit Sharma, pacer Shardul Thakur and opener Prithvi Shaw landed in Mumbai, while Brisbane Test hero Rishabh Pant arrived in Delhi early this morning.

T Natarajan, who was originally picked as a net bowler but became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the tour, landed in Bengaluru and is on his way to his village in Tamil Nadu's Salem.

The players from Chennai, including veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, rookie Washington Sundar and bowling coach Bharat Arun are currently in Dubai and are expected to reach the country early morning on Friday.

On arrival in Mumbai, Rahane, Shastri, Rohit, Shardul and Shaw were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials, including President Vijay Patil and Apex Council members Ajinkya Naik, Amit Dani and Umesh Khanvilka.

Rahane also cut a cake to celebrate the team's win.

An injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane on Tuesday to clinch the rubber 2-1 and retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-California Dept Of Health Says Providers That Paused Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Batch Can Resume Administering Doses

CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH SAYS PROVIDERS THAT PAUSED USE OF MODERNA BATCH 41L20A COVID-19 VACCINE CAN IMMEDIATELY RESUME ADMINISTERING DOSES Source text httpsbit.ly3p7PCXw Further company coverage...

HDFC to sell 24.48 pc stake in Good Host for Rs 232.81 crore

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has signed an agreement to sell its 24.48 per cent stake in Good Host, a company engaged in the business of managing student housing facilities, for Rs 232.81 crore, according to a regulatory filing.The corporation ...

New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office

President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office a slight makeover.Biden revealed the new dcor Wednesday as he invited reporters into his new office to watch him sign a series of executive orders hours after he took office.A bust of Cesar Chav...

Dubai cancels non-essential surgery, live entertainment as COVID-19 cases surge

Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge.Dubais health regulator said in a circular published on its website on Wednesday tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021