5 Team India members land in Mumbai, advised home quarantine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:23 IST
Five members of the Indiancricket team arrived here from their Australia tour onThursday morning and they have been advised to remain inseven-day home quarantine, officials said.

The cricket team members will have to undergo RT-PCRtest on arrival at the international airport here,Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal toldPTI.

''The players are also advised to remain in homequarantine for next seven days,'' Chahal said.

The Indian cricket team's stand-in captain AjinkyaRahane, players Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw,and head coach Ravi Shastri landed in Mumbai in the morning,after their momentous Test series victory over Australia, anofficial from the BCCI said.

An injury-ravaged India beat Australia by threewickets in the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane onTuesday to clinch the rubber 2-1 and retain the BorderGavaskar Trophy.

On their arrival in Mumbai, the players werefelicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials.

Rahane also cut a cake to celebrate the team's win.

