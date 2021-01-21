Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paine is leading with intent, his criticism "absolute joke": Handscomb

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb on Thursday rallied behind Tim Paine, saying that the criticism of Australia Test skipper is an "absolute joke".

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:15 IST
Paine is leading with intent, his criticism "absolute joke": Handscomb
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb on Thursday rallied behind Tim Paine, saying that the criticism of Australia Test skipper is an "absolute joke". Paine has been subjected to severe criticism from fans and former players as Australia lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India on Tuesday.

"I can't believe the fallout from this Test is his captaincy, that's just an absolute joke. The poor guy's batting beautifully, making some good runs, taking the game on and leading with that intent, which is really good to see," foxsports.com.au quoted Handscomb as saying. "For it to come down to some perceived captaincy ideas is ridiculous. The whole team's there and everyone's trying to do their best ... it's a bit of a joke that the takeaway seems to be his captaincy," he added.

In the third Test at Sydney, Paine was fined by the ICC for having an on-field argument with umpire Paul Wilson regarding a DRS decision. In the very same match, Paine ended up dropping three catches and he went on to engage in a verbal battle with Ravichandran Ashwin. On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia says Brazil is producing Sputnik V vaccine, to up output in Feb

The Brazilian manufacturer of Russias Sputnik V vaccine is already producing shots, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF said on Thursday, and that output will be raised in February.RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev said he expected...

U.S., staying in WHO, to join COVID vaccine push for poor nations - Fauci

The United States under President Joe Biden intends to join the COVAX vaccine facility that aims to deliver coronavirus vaccines to poor countries, his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, told the World Health Organization WHO on Thursday...

JSPL posts consolidated profit at Rs 2,432 crore in Dec quarter

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL said on Thursday it continues to benefit from improving operating and financial leverage with consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,432 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 versus loss of Rs 257 crore in ...

This Republic Day, shop the latest smartphones on the EMI Store and get Rs. 5000 cashback

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Shop online on No Cost EMIs and enjoy a cash-free shopping experience on the EMI Store Get doorstep delivery of the phone within 24-hours Shop the latest Xiaomi phones at attractive EMIs and zero down payme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021