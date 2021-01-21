Left Menu
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday congratulated Lasith Malinga on his successful franchise career and said the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be the same without him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:04 IST
IPL won't be the same without you: Bumrah to Malinga
Jasprit Bumrah with Lasith Malinga (Photo/ Jasprit Bumrah Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday congratulated Lasith Malinga on his successful franchise career and said the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be the same without him. Both Bumrah and Malinga had shared the dressing room for Mumbai Indians. Bumrah further called it an honour to play alongside Malinga and picking his brain.

"It's been an honour playing alongside you and picking your brain all these years, Mali. Congratulations on a successful career, the IPL won't be the same without you. @mipaltan," Bumrah tweeted. Mumbai Indians revealed that Malinga decided to retire from franchise cricket and that is why the side did not retain him for IPL 2021.

Following Sri Lanka pace spearhead Malinga's decision to retire from franchise cricket, Mumbai Indians came up with an emotional message for the bowler. Mumbai Indians thanked Malinga for the memorable moments that the pacer gave the team, especially on the final ball of a championship match. The Mumbai based franchise paid tribute with a short video in which chants of MA-LIN-GA MA-LIN-GA could be heard, recreating the Wankhede experience.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday retained their core-group and released seven players including Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and James Pattinson for the 2021 edition of the IPL. Record five-time IPL title holders now have 18 players in their squad with seven spots open which can be filled in the mini-auction. MI can pick as many as four overseas players for the next season. The defending champions have backed their core players who helped them lift the IPL trophy in back-to-back seasons.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare (WK), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan. Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

