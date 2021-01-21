The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *An interview of Indian cricket team's fielding coach R Sridhar.

*Preview of ISL match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC.

*Updated copy of Thailand Open badminton tournament.

*Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC . STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BAD-LD IND Sameer, Satwik-Ponnappa sail into quarterfinals of Thailand Open; Prannoy loses Bangkok, Jan 21 (PTI) India's Sameer Verma continued his impressive run at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament, stunning world no 17 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in a second round match to advance to the men's singles quarterfinals, here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD ARRIVAL Red carpet welcome for Rahane as victorious Indian team arrives home Mumbai/New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Chants of 'aala re aala Ajinkya aala' headlined a red carpet welcome for Ajinkya Rahane as the stand-in captain, along with coach Ravi Shastri and some other members of the team, returned to the country on Thursday after India's epic triumph in Australia.

SPO-CRI-IND-PANT Dhoni comparisons amazing but Pant wants a name for himself in Indian cricket New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The comparisons with the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni are flattering but young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Thursday said he wants to carve his own identity in the game after playing a key role in the side's historic Test series win in Australia.

SPO-CRI-ROOT We have to be at our absolute best against India, says Root Galle, Jan 21 (PTI) India's come-from-behind series win over Australia was a ''great advert'' for Test cricket and his side will have to be at their ''absolute best'' to challenge them at home, said England captain Joe Root.

SPO-CRI-HEALY Healy says Australia lacked commitment against India, questions Paine's captaincy Brisbane, Jan 21 (PTI) Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy has launched a scathing attack on the team that lost to an injury-ravaged India in the just-concluded Test series, accusing it of lacking commitment while questioning skipper Tim Paine's leadership and skills behind the stumps.

SPO-CRI-HAFEEZ India has proper system to groom talent and that's why won series in Aus: Hafeez Karachi, Jan 21 (PTI) Senior Pakistan batsman Muhammad Hafeez has lauded the Indian team for its incredible fight back to win the Test series against Australia and credited the feat to having a proper talent-grooming system in place.

SPO-CRI-SLC-SCANDAL SLC instructs Sri Lankan team manager to submit report on alleged misconduct by player Colombo, Jan 21 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday instructed its national team manager to submit a report on allegations of sexual misconduct involving a promising player and a female member of their medical staff.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-JUNIOR Indian junior women's hockey team stuns Chile's senior side 3-2 Santiago (Chile), Jan 21 (PTI) The Indian women's junior hockey team rallied from a goal down to script a stunning 3-2 win over the Chilean senior side at the Prince of Wales Country Club here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)