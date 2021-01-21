Left Menu
Development News Edition

SFI partners with Swimming South Africa to develop swimming, water polo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:30 IST
SFI partners with Swimming South Africa to develop swimming, water polo

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday signed an agreement with its South African counterpart to further jointly develop the sport and water polo in the two countries.

The agreement will see South African and Indian teams participate in joint training camps and and compete against each other.

The agreement builds on the informal arrangements that have existed between the two federations for a number of years with swimmers from India training with the South African head coach Graham Hill, an SFI release said.

''We are sure this partnership will help us engage with our South Africancounterparts to further strengthen swimming and water polo in India,'' SFI president R N Jayaprakash said.

SFI secretary general Monal Chokshi said: ''This partnership will further the interests of both the countries by promoting exchange of ideas and best practices in the development of our sport.'' South Africa has been a very successful swimming country and their athletes have received a number of medals over the years at the Olympic Games and FINA World Championships. The South African water polo teams have participated at a number of World Championships and are scheduled to participate at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year. President of Swimming South Africa Alan Fritz said: ''With the current challenges facing all our national Federations as a result of the COVID pandemic, this is a very good initiative to look forward past these challenges and it creates exciting opportunities for our athletes.'' PTI APA SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two groups clash inside BJP party office in Bengal; vehicles torched

Two groups of peopleclashed at the BJPs Purba Bardhaman district party office inWest Bengal on Thursday when a meeting of the saffron camp wasin progress, police said.Members of the two groups hurled stones at each otherand torched vehicles...

3 BJP activists arrested for raising 'goli maro...' slogan;

Three BJP activists,including its Hooghly district youth wing chief, have beenarrested for allegedly raising goli maro... shoot thetraitors slogan at a roadshow of party leader SuvenduAdhikari,triggering a war of words between the saffron p...

FOCUS-Canadian health officials take different tack to vaccinate wary care home workers

Health officials in the Canadian province of Ontario thought large, central clinics would be the most efficient way to get staff at long-term care homes vaccinated quickly, protecting elderly residents most at risk of severe COVID-19 and de...

FACTBOX-Biden's plan to fight the coronavirus

President Joe Biden launched a comprehensive federal plan on Thursday to rein in the raging COVID-19 pandemic.He will sign 10 wide-ranging executive orders Thursday afternoon, ordering federal agencies, private industry, and U.S. residents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021